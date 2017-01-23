Gov. Mark Dayton collapses during State of the State

Gov. Mark Dayton fainted at the podium while delivering the State of the State address at the Minnesota State Capitol Monday night.
By: Fox 9 Staff

Posted:Jan 23 2017 08:10PM CST

Updated:Jan 23 2017 09:47PM CST

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KMSP) - Gov. Mark Dayton collapsed at the podium while delivering his State of the State address at the Minnesota State Capitol Monday night. 

Dayton, 69, had been speaking for more than 40 minutes when he collapsed. He was reportedly about to make an offer of a new public health care option. House Speaker Kurt Daudt quickly adjourned the joint session of the House and Senate. 

Dayton stood back up shortly after and was escorted from the House chamber. He was taken back to the Governor's residence, where EMTs performed a routine check, according to a statement from his Chief of Staff Jamie Tincher. He is now spending time with his son and grandson. 

Dayton's son, Eric, wrote on Twitter that he is with his dad and he is "doing great."

Tincher said Dayton will still present his 2017 Budget on Tuesday at 11:15 a.m. as planned. 


