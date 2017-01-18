George H.W. Bush won't attend inauguration

Former President George H.W. Bush won’t attend the inauguration on Friday.

In a letter released by his office, the 41st president let President-elect Donald Trump know that he will not make it to the event because of his health.

“My doctor says if I sit outside in January, it likely will put me six feet under. Same for Barbara. So I guess we’re stick in Texas,” he wrote.

However, Bush said he would be with Trump in spirit.

“I want you to know that I wish you the very best as you begin this incredible journey of leading our great country. If I can ever be of help, please let me know,” he wrote.

The 92-year-old has actually been in the hospital since Saturday because of shortness of breath. His spokesman said he is responding well to treatments and being monitored as a precaution.

“Doctors and everyone are pleased, and we hope to have him out soon,” Jim McGrath told FOX 26 in Houston.

Bush didn’t endorse Trump before the election and reportedly didn’t vote for him. Neither did his son, former President George W. Bush. However, the younger Bush is planning to attend the event.

Former presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton will also be there. Hillary Clinton will accompany her husband.