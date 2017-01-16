Eugene Cernan, last man to walk on the moon, dead at 82

Photo courtesy of NASA
Photo courtesy of NASA

Posted:Jan 16 2017 02:29PM CST

Updated:Jan 16 2017 04:47PM CST

Gene Cernan, an early NASA astronaut who was the last man to set foot on the moon, died Monday, NASA announced in a tweet. He was 82.

Cernan was the commander of Apollo 17 in December 1972 – the last lunar mission and one of the final Apollo flights. When Cernan stepped out from lunar module “Challenger” he became the 11th person to walk on the moon. His lunar module pilot, Jack Schmitt, was the 12th. But as commander, Cernan was the last to re-enter the module, making him the last person to walk on the lunar surface.

