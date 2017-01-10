Armed suspect caught after hostage situation at Alabama credit union

- An armed suspect accused of taking as many as eight hostages at a credit union on the campus of the University of Alabama was under arrest Tuesday, police announced, as a standoff that gripped Tuscaloosa for hours came to an end.

SWAT team officers were able to storm the Alabama Credit Union and "take him down," Police Chief Steve Anderson told reporters. The unnamed suspect apparently wanted to rob the place, Anderson added.

It all started when a worker noticed somebody "irregular" inside the building and called the cops, Univ. of Alabama Asst. Police Chief Aaron Fowler said. It happened around 8:30 a.m., while the credit union was still closed.

#BREAKING: New pictures coming in from the scene of hostage situation at Alabama Credit Union in Tuscaloosa. pic.twitter.com/tw4a20QxpF — WBRC FOX6 News (@WBRCnews) January 10, 2017

The credit union's president, Steve Swofford, told Fox 6 his employees were safe.

