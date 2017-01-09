Officer shot and killed in Orlando;; manhunt for suspect underway [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption OSCO is looking for this man, Markeith Loyd, in connection with an officer-involved shooting. U.S. & World Police: OPD officer shot outside of Walmart A manhunt is currently underway for the person police believe shot and killed an officer at a Walmart in Orange County.

- A manhunt is currently underway for the person Orlando Police say shot and killed an officer at a Walmart in Orange County. Police are currently looking for Markeith Loyd.

The Orlando Police Department tells us the shooting happened at the store at Princeton Street and John Young Parkway.

Loyd was spotted Monday morning fleeing in a vehicle from the Walmart on Princeton Street by an Orange County Sheriff's Office deputy. Loyd pulled into a nearby apartment complex and began firing at deputies, hitting one unmarked SUV twice.

The deputy involved in this shooting was unharmed.

Loyd then carjacked a vehicle and fled again. That vehicle was later abandoned.

No further details have been released on the cause.

Markeith Loyd is the suspect who shot OPD officer this morning. Anyone w/info please call 1-800-423-TIPS @CrimelineFL pic.twitter.com/TeABsCsTh4 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017