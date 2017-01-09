Officer shot and killed in Orlando;; manhunt for suspect underway

Posted:Jan 09 2017 07:18AM CST

Updated:Jan 09 2017 09:46AM CST

ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - A manhunt is currently underway for the person Orlando Police say shot and killed an officer at a Walmart in Orange County. Police are currently looking for Markeith Loyd.

The Orlando Police Department tells us the shooting happened at the store at Princeton Street and John Young Parkway. 

Loyd was spotted Monday morning fleeing in a vehicle from the Walmart on Princeton Street by an Orange County Sheriff's Office deputy. Loyd pulled into a nearby apartment complex and began firing at deputies, hitting one unmarked SUV twice.

The deputy involved in this shooting was unharmed.

Loyd then carjacked a vehicle and fled again. That vehicle was later abandoned.

No further details have been released on the cause.

 
 
Several Orange County schools have been placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure as the investigation continues. Click here for that full list.
 
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX 35 News for more details.

 


