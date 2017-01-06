Five dead after Fort Lauderdale Airport shooting; ongoing active shooter alert U.S. & World Five dead after Fort Lauderdale Airport shooting; ongoing active shooter alert The Broward County Sheriff's Office says five people are dead after a shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, and the Transportation Security Administration is warning of an ongoing active shooter situation.

The initial shooting happened in the airport's baggage claim area, where a lone gunman fired into a crowd, killing at least five people. Video posted on social media showed several victims on the floor next to baggage carousels, badly injured and bleeding. Some bystanders were tending to the wounded, while others wandered around, seemingly bewildered.

"Casings were flying all around us," one woman said in the footage.

That gunman is now in custody, officials say. Florida Senator Bill Nelson has identified him as Esteban Santiago, and says he was carrying a military ID. Nelson said he did not know if the ID was active or if it belonged to a family member.

The senator added he was not sure of the motive -- whether Santiago was "mentally deranged" or had a more sinister plan.

Meanwhile, passengers told FOX News that the airport's garage area was still locked down. Moments later, an alert from the TSA warned of an active shooter.

Update: Active shooter at #FLL. Shelter in place. Airport closed. — TSA (@TSA) January 6, 2017

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer was among the first to report about the shooting. He began live-tweeting the situation at 12:57 p.m., saying "I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running."

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

The airport soon confirmed via Twitter that an "ongoing incident" was taking place in the Terminal 2 baggage claim.

News helicopters hovering over the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers rushed to the scene.

Governor Rick Scott was headed to Fort Lauderdale to be briefed by law enforcement on the situation. He had already spoken with President-elect Donald Trump, who tweeted "thoughts and prayers" for the victims.

Monitoring the terrible situation in Florida. Just spoke to Governor Scott. Thoughts and prayers for all. Stay safe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

