Officers discover 237 pounds of methamphetamine in fuel tank

- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Calexico downtown port of entry yesterday arrested a man after discovering 237 pounds of meth- amphetamine concealed inside the auxiliary fuel tank of the pickup he was driving.



Shortly after 4 a.m. on Dec. 20, a CBP officer encountered a 29-year-old man after he entered the port of entry driving a white 2000 Ford F-250 pickup truck. The officer conducted an inspection of the conveyance and detected anomalies with the fuel tank. The officer referred both driver and vehicle for a more in-depth examination.



CBP officers used the port's imaging system and a CBP narcotics detector dog to conduct an intensive inspection and found 97 wrapped packages of methamphetamine concealed inside the vehicle's auxiliary fuel tank. The estimated street value of the narcotics was more than $500,000.



The driver, a Mexican citizen and lawful permanent resident of the U.S., was arrested and turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations agents for further processing.



He was later transported to the Imperial County Jail to await arraignment.



CBP seized the vehicle and narcotics.

