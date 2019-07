- Three people died in North Texas drownings on the Fourth of July.

The incidents happened on lakes across our area.

Rockledge Park is still closed.

The water is about a quarter-mile back.

A teenager was celebrating the holiday with family and friends when the tragic incident happened.

The body of 17-year-old Alberto Santos was recovered from Grapevine Lake around 4:30 p.m.

The Grapevine Fire Chief says Santos and his father were swimming back to shore when the teen went under.

A dive team began the search process.

The teen was pulled out of the water about an hour from when he was last seen.

He was taken to the hospital but did not make it.

" I think they were actually, he and his father were coming back in, and he became distressed and his father just couldn't get him, and he went under, and he alerted us. our crew was already here — that his son was missing, had a pretty good last scene point, and we were able to locate his son," said Chief Darrell Brown, Grapevine Fire Department.

At Lavon Lake, there was also an apparent drowning yesterday.

Texas Parks and Wildlife says an adult was in a swimming area of Collin Park when they found a 7-year-old boy underwater.

First responders performed CPR before the child was taken to Wylie hospital.

He did not survive.

At Possum Kingdom Lake a third drowning was reported yesterday.

Texas Parks and Wildlife says a 30-year-old man from Arlington was with others on pool floats near Bone Bend. At some point, the man lost balance and went under.

We haven't been told if the victims in these three cases were wearing life jackets but first responders ask that you wear one if you are going to be out on the water.