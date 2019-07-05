< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Two minors and an adult drowned at three different North Texas lakes on the Fourth of July Two minors and an adult drowned at three different North Texas lakes on the Fourth of July By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 05 2019 08:05AM CDT
Video Posted Jul 05 2019 07:53AM CDT teenager was celebrating the holiday with family and friends when the tragic incident happened. </p><p>The body of 17-year-old Alberto Santos was recovered from Grapevine Lake around 4:30 p.m. </p><p>The Grapevine Fire Chief says Santos and his father were swimming back to shore when the teen went under. </p><p>A dive team began the search process.</p><p>The teen was pulled out of the water about an hour from when he was last seen. </p><p>He was taken to the hospital but did not make it.</p><p>" I think they were actually, he and his father were coming back in, and he became distressed and his father just couldn't get him, and he went under, and he alerted us. our crew was already here — that his son was missing, had a pretty good last scene point, and we were able to locate his son," said Chief Darrell Brown, Grapevine Fire Department.</p><p>At Lavon Lake, there was also an apparent drowning yesterday. </p><p>Texas Parks and Wildlife says an adult was in a swimming area of Collin Park when they found a 7-year-old boy underwater. </p><p>First responders performed CPR before the child was taken to Wylie hospital.</p><p>He did not survive.</p><p>At Possum Kingdom Lake a third drowning was reported yesterday. </p><p>Texas Parks and Wildlife says a 30-year-old man from Arlington was with others on pool floats near Bone Bend. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KDFW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409664" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/north-texas-wwii-veteran-honored-with-final-salute" title="North Texas WWII veteran honored with final salute" data-articleId="416410168" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/North_Texas_WWII_veteran_honored_with_fi_0_7478055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/North_Texas_WWII_veteran_honored_with_fi_0_7478055_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/North_Texas_WWII_veteran_honored_with_fi_0_7478055_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/North_Texas_WWII_veteran_honored_with_fi_0_7478055_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/North_Texas_WWII_veteran_honored_with_fi_0_7478055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Independence Day is a celebration of our freedom, and in turn, those who fought to keep it." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>North Texas WWII veteran honored with final salute</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 07:43AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 07:47AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Independence Day is a celebration of our freedom, and in turn, those who fought to keep it.</p><p>More and more of our World War II veterans are leaving us every day, but not without a final salute.</p><p>Like lots of homes this Fourth of July, patriotism flies high at the Morrison house.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/fight-at-party-held-at-dallas-house-rented-through-airbnb-leads-to-shooting" title="Fight at party held at Dallas house rented through Airbnb leads to shooting" data-articleId="416407124" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/V_GLASGOW%20DR%20SHOOTING%204A_00.00.13.10_1562329151300.png_7478134_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/V_GLASGOW%20DR%20SHOOTING%204A_00.00.13.10_1562329151300.png_7478134_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/V_GLASGOW%20DR%20SHOOTING%204A_00.00.13.10_1562329151300.png_7478134_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/V_GLASGOW%20DR%20SHOOTING%204A_00.00.13.10_1562329151300.png_7478134_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/V_GLASGOW%20DR%20SHOOTING%204A_00.00.13.10_1562329151300.png_7478134_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fight at party held at Dallas house rented through Airbnb leads to shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 07:19AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A fight at a party ended with a shooting in Old East Dallas overnight Thursday.</p><p>Police say the shooting happened at a house in the 1500 block of N. Glasgow Dr.</p><p>The house was rented through Airbnb for a man's birthday party.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/teen-shot-while-setting-off-fireworks-in-dallas" title="Teen shot while setting off fireworks in Dallas" data-articleId="416404931" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/V_DALLAS%20MARK%20TRAIL%20WAY%20SHOOTING%204A_00.00.03.13_1562328147450.png_7477978_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/V_DALLAS%20MARK%20TRAIL%20WAY%20SHOOTING%204A_00.00.03.13_1562328147450.png_7477978_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/V_DALLAS%20MARK%20TRAIL%20WAY%20SHOOTING%204A_00.00.03.13_1562328147450.png_7477978_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/V_DALLAS%20MARK%20TRAIL%20WAY%20SHOOTING%204A_00.00.03.13_1562328147450.png_7477978_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/V_DALLAS%20MARK%20TRAIL%20WAY%20SHOOTING%204A_00.00.03.13_1562328147450.png_7477978_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teen shot while setting off fireworks in Dallas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 07:03AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A teenager was shot in the leg while setting off fireworks late Thursday night.</p><p>The teen was with a group near the Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center in the Red Bird area of southern Dallas.</p><p>Police say someone opened fire following a fight.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > static-position" href="/good-day/tell-it-to-tim-the-parade-that-has-america-divided"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Tell_It_To_Tim__The_parade_that_has_Amer_0_7478162_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Tell_It_To_Tim__The_parade_that_has_Amer_0_20190705131059"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tell It To Tim: The parade that has America divided</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/two-minors-and-an-adult-drowned-at-three-different-north-texas-lakes-on-the-fourth-of-july"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title=""/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Two minors and an adult drowned at three different North Texas lakes on the Fourth of July</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/ed-wallace-2019-mercedes-c300-cabriolet"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/2019_Mercedes_C300_Cabriolet_0_7478148_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="2019_Mercedes_C300_Cabriolet_0_20190705125024"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Ed Wallace: 2019 Mercedes C300 Cabriolet</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/north-texas-wwii-veteran-honored-with-final-salute"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/P_WWII%20VETERAN%20HONORED%209P_00.01.46.23_1562330536219.png_7478145_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P_WWII VETERAN HONORED 9P_00.01.46.23_1562330536219.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>North Texas WWII veteran honored with final salute</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/two-minors-and-an-adult-drowned-at-three-different-north-texas-lakes-on-the-fourth-of-july" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Two minors and an adult drowned at three different North Texas lakes on the Fourth of July</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/ed-wallace-2019-mercedes-c300-cabriolet" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/2019_Mercedes_C300_Cabriolet_0_7478148_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/2019_Mercedes_C300_Cabriolet_0_7478148_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/2019_Mercedes_C300_Cabriolet_0_7478148_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/2019_Mercedes_C300_Cabriolet_0_7478148_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/2019_Mercedes_C300_Cabriolet_0_7478148_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ed Wallace: 2019 Mercedes C300 Cabriolet</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/north-texas-wwii-veteran-honored-with-final-salute" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/P_WWII%20VETERAN%20HONORED%209P_00.01.46.23_1562330536219.png_7478145_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/P_WWII%20VETERAN%20HONORED%209P_00.01.46.23_1562330536219.png_7478145_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/P_WWII%20VETERAN%20HONORED%209P_00.01.46.23_1562330536219.png_7478145_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/P_WWII%20VETERAN%20HONORED%209P_00.01.46.23_1562330536219.png_7478145_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/P_WWII%20VETERAN%20HONORED%209P_00.01.46.23_1562330536219.png_7478145_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>North Texas WWII veteran honored with final salute</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/feeling-like-july-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Feeling_Like_July__0_7477980_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Feeling_Like_July__0_7477980_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Feeling_Like_July__0_7477980_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Feeling_Like_July__0_7477980_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/Feeling_Like_July__0_7477980_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Feeling Like July!</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fight-at-party-held-at-dallas-house-rented-through-airbnb-leads-to-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/V_GLASGOW%20DR%20SHOOTING%204A_00.00.13.10_1562329151300.png_7478134_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/V_GLASGOW%20DR%20SHOOTING%204A_00.00.13.10_1562329151300.png_7478134_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/V_GLASGOW%20DR%20SHOOTING%204A_00.00.13.10_1562329151300.png_7478134_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/V_GLASGOW%20DR%20SHOOTING%204A_00.00.13.10_1562329151300.png_7478134_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/05/V_GLASGOW%20DR%20SHOOTING%204A_00.00.13.10_1562329151300.png_7478134_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fight at party held at Dallas house rented 