Trump, Pence to speak today at NRA convention in Dallas

President Donald J. Trump heads to Dallas where he will speak at an NRA convention.

- President Donald Trump will face a friendly crowd at the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting Friday.

Police are prepared for the large gathering of people at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Center in Downtown Dallas. More than 70,000 people are expected to attend the NRA’s 147th convention between now and Sunday.

Given the current debate in the United States over gun control, this year’s convention is attracting national attention.

Among the highlights of the event are speeches Friday from both President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. It will also include meetings, seminars, exhibits and training sessions.

“It’s motivational to get behind something you stand for. So in other words, I’m here to support something I truly believe in and that’s the right to bear arms and protect myself,” said Patrick Byrne, who is attending the convention.

Dallas police said officers will be there to maintain a peaceful atmosphere. There are groups planning to stage protests in support of tighter gun laws but they are being kept away from the immediate area of the convention center.

Many of the protestors say they want what they call common sense gun laws.

One group has announced a protest set for 6:30 p.m. at Dallas City Hall Plaza. There’s another organization staging a separate protest Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at the same location.

The plane carrying Trump and Pence to Dallas is scheduled to land at Dallas Love Field at noon. Both are scheduled to address the convention shortly afterward.

Their arrival will mean road closures basically from the airport into Downtown Dallas.