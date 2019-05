- Workers will start clearing a track where train cars derailed in Old East Dallas Monday.

The train derailment happened around 6:30 p.m. along Samuell Boulevard near the Tenison Park Golf Course.

Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said three cars from a 14-car train ended up leaning off the track. Firefighters were able to stabilize those leaning cars.

One of the cars was carrying hazardous material but none of it leaked. As a precaution, the golf course was evacuated Monday.

On Tuesday morning, the train company will start inspecting the cars and will bring in heavy equipment for the cleanup process.

A portion of Samuell Boulevard between the 3400 and 3800 block will remain closed until the tracks are cleared. People driving through the area should expect major delays.

At this point, it’s not yet clear how long the cleanup will take.