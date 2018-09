- A train partially derailed Monday morning on the east side of Fair Park.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Haskell Avenue. The wheels for several train cars came off the track.

Dallas police now have Haskell Avenue block between Beeman Avenue and Hugo Streets.

Although it is not a high-traffic area, police are asking people to avoid the area.

The train was carrying commercial products.