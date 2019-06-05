< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox4news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story411053197" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411053197" data-article-version="1.0">Trackdown: Help find man who robbed Balch Springs CVS</h1>
</header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">
<ul id="social-share-411053197" class="social-share">
</ul>
</div> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/trackdown-help-find-man-who-robbed-balch-springs-cvs">FOX4News.com Staff </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 07:50PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-411053197"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 09:57PM CDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 10:13PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/0605trackdown_1559782097252_7357255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/0605trackdown_1559782097252_7357255_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/0605trackdown_1559782097252_7357255_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/0605trackdown_1559782097252_7357255_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/0605trackdown_1559782097252_7357255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411053197-411053123" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/0605trackdown_1559782097252_7357255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/0605trackdown_1559782097252_7357255_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/0605trackdown_1559782097252_7357255_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/0605trackdown_1559782097252_7357255_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/0605trackdown_1559782097252_7357255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411053197" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>BALCH SPRINGS, Texas</strong> - In this week’s Trackdown, Balch Springs police are looking for a man who robbed a CVS Pharmacy just last week.</p> <p>Police are releasing video from store cameras.</p> <p>Detective Allen “Birdman” Bird hopes the video will be the prescription for his arrest.</p> <p>“We received a 911 call from CVS telling us that they had just been robbed by a male subject,” Det. Bird said.</p> <p>The robber entered the store May 29.</p> <p>“He walked in. When he first goes in to enter the store, he has a black sweatshirt, black hoodie, but as he enters the store, he takes the hoodie off," Bird recalled.</p> <p>Hoodie off, but camera on.</p> <p>“Eight o’clock in the evening and the store is packed, and he was standing behind a line of customers, like four or five customers, waiting to get to the register,” Det. Bird added.</p> <p>When it’s his turn, the Hispanic male – who is 5’9” and in his late 20s or early 30s - slides a bottle of Powerade towards the worker as he makes his power play.</p> <p>“He actually has a customer behind him, a female customer, who has no clue what’s going on,” Bird said.</p> <p>The entire time the bad guy is breaking it off at the cash register, the woman behind him never looks up.</p> <p>“She's actually on her phone, looking at it, and he's at the counter and he tells the store clerk, ‘Give me all the money,’ and she doesn’t quite understand him and he produces a handgun from his sweater, taps it on the counter and says, ‘Give me all the money,’” Det. Bird explained.</p> <p>[REPORTER: so while it’s happening, he's not like some of the nervous robbers we see, he's cool at the counter.”] “Yes, very cool. Doesn’t make a scene. Just standing there waiting for her to put the money in the bag,” Bird said. “He casually walks out of the store. He doesn’t make a scene where anybody knows what’s going on.”</p> <p>Investigators believe this wasn’t his first time, and that he’ll easily do it again unless the public helps identify him.</p> <p>“I think the public’s tired of crime happening and somebody’s going to recognize him and we need their help,” Det. Bird said.</p> <p>If you know him or you think you know him, call Det. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KDFW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409664" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/classmate-arrested-for-recent-desoto-grads-murder-in-downtown-dallas" title="Classmate arrested for recent DeSoto grad's murder in Downtown Dallas" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/Classmate_arrested_for_recent_DeSoto_gra_0_7357652_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/Classmate_arrested_for_recent_DeSoto_gra_0_7357652_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/Classmate_arrested_for_recent_DeSoto_gra_0_7357652_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/Classmate_arrested_for_recent_DeSoto_gra_0_7357652_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/Classmate_arrested_for_recent_DeSoto_gra_0_7357652_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Allison Harris reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Classmate arrested for recent DeSoto grad's murder in Downtown Dallas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 09:32PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 10:13PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The suspect arrested for the murder of a recent DeSoto High School graduate was a classmate of the victim.</p><p>According to the arrest affidavit for 18-year-old Kenaijae Anderson, he and 17-year-old Leroy Hawkins had fought several times before.</p><p>Hawkins was headed to Jackson State University on a full-ride scholarship to play football, but police say Anderson shot him to death early Tuesday in Downtown Dallas.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/fort-worth-teacher-fired-over-anti-immigration-tweets-plans-to-appeal" title="Fort Worth teacher fired over anti-immigration tweets plans to appeal" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/P-FW%20TEACHER%20ANTI-IMMIGRANT%20TWEETS%209P_00.00.00.22_1559269236332.png_7333183_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/P-FW%20TEACHER%20ANTI-IMMIGRANT%20TWEETS%209P_00.00.00.22_1559269236332.png_7333183_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/P-FW%20TEACHER%20ANTI-IMMIGRANT%20TWEETS%209P_00.00.00.22_1559269236332.png_7333183_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/P-FW%20TEACHER%20ANTI-IMMIGRANT%20TWEETS%209P_00.00.00.22_1559269236332.png_7333183_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/P-FW%20TEACHER%20ANTI-IMMIGRANT%20TWEETS%209P_00.00.00.22_1559269236332.png_7333183_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fort Worth teacher fired over anti-immigration tweets plans to appeal</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 06:23PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Fort Worth teacher who was fired over a controversial tweet about illegal immigrants plans to contest her termination.</p><p>The attorney for Georgia Clark says she intends to request a hearing.</p><p>The teacher sent a tweet to President Donald Trump last month asking if anything could be done to "remove illegals from Fort Worth."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/increased-violence-leads-to-higher-visibility-for-dallas-police-chief-renee-hall" title="Increased violence leads to higher visibility for Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/Increased_violence_leads_to_visibility_f_0_7356865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/Increased_violence_leads_to_visibility_f_0_7356865_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/Increased_violence_leads_to_visibility_f_0_7356865_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/Increased_violence_leads_to_visibility_f_0_7356865_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/Increased_violence_leads_to_visibility_f_0_7356865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A spate of violent crimes has led to the highest visibility yet of Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall’s brief tenure." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Increased violence leads to higher visibility for Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 06:07PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 06:53PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A spate of violent crimes has led to the highest visibility yet of Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall’s brief tenure.</p><p>Her face time in front of the media hasn’t been without its stumbles, as she’s worked to show a police force that takes violent crime seriously while significantly understaffed.</p><p>She held a news conference on Monday about weekend violence, including the murder of another black transgender woman, Chynal Lindsey, and the shooting death of a person at a Fair Park-area car wash. It was during that press conference she spoke about some of the systemic problems that fuels crime in big cities and earned the ire of some police officers and citizens.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/classmate-arrested-for-recent-desoto-grads-murder-in-downtown-dallas"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/DeSoto%20grad_1559747862165.jpg_7354318_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="DeSoto grad_1559747862165.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Classmate arrested for recent DeSoto grad's murder in Downtown Dallas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trackdown-help-find-man-who-robbed-balch-springs-cvs"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/0605trackdown_1559782097252_7357255_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="trackdown cvs robbery"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trackdown: Help find man who robbed Balch Springs CVS</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/white-meat-is-just-as-bad-for-your-cholesterol-as-red-meat-study-suggests"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/getty_braisedchickenfile_060519_1559775140199_7356743_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Chickens roasting on a rotisserie grill are shown in a file photo. (Photo by David Silverman/Getty Images)" title="getty_braisedchickenfile_060519-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>White meat is just as bad for your cholesterol as red meat, study suggests</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/increased-violence-leads-to-higher-visibility-for-dallas-police-chief-renee-hall"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/KST%20Bruton%20Rd%20Shooting%20Chief%20Hall%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_21.58.08.28_1559775962799.png_7356813_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Bruton Rd Shooting Chief Renee Hall"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Increased violence leads to higher visibility for Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall</h3> </a> </li> </ul> id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="http://www.fox4news.com/tyga" target='_blank'> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>STREAMING NOW: iHeartRadio Live with Tyga</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trackdown-help-find-man-who-robbed-balch-springs-cvs" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/0605trackdown_1559782097252_7357255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/0605trackdown_1559782097252_7357255_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/0605trackdown_1559782097252_7357255_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/0605trackdown_1559782097252_7357255_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/0605trackdown_1559782097252_7357255_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trackdown: Help find man who robbed Balch Springs CVS</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/white-meat-is-just-as-bad-for-your-cholesterol-as-red-meat-study-suggests" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/getty_braisedchickenfile_060519_1559775140199_7356743_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/getty_braisedchickenfile_060519_1559775140199_7356743_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/getty_braisedchickenfile_060519_1559775140199_7356743_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/getty_braisedchickenfile_060519_1559775140199_7356743_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/getty_braisedchickenfile_060519_1559775140199_7356743_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chickens&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;roasting&#x20;on&#x20;a&#x20;rotisserie&#x20;grill&#x20;are&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;David&#x20;Silverman&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>White meat is just as bad for your cholesterol as red meat, study suggests</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fort-worth-teacher-fired-over-anti-immigration-tweets-plans-to-appeal" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/P-FW%20TEACHER%20ANTI-IMMIGRANT%20TWEETS%209P_00.00.00.22_1559269236332.png_7333183_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/P-FW%20TEACHER%20ANTI-IMMIGRANT%20TWEETS%209P_00.00.00.22_1559269236332.png_7333183_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/P-FW%20TEACHER%20ANTI-IMMIGRANT%20TWEETS%209P_00.00.00.22_1559269236332.png_7333183_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/P-FW%20TEACHER%20ANTI-IMMIGRANT%20TWEETS%209P_00.00.00.22_1559269236332.png_7333183_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/30/P-FW%20TEACHER%20ANTI-IMMIGRANT%20TWEETS%209P_00.00.00.22_1559269236332.png_7333183_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fort Worth teacher fired over anti-immigration tweets plans to appeal</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/increased-violence-leads-to-higher-visibility-for-dallas-police-chief-renee-hall" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/KST%20Bruton%20Rd%20Shooting%20Chief%20Hall%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_21.58.08.28_1559775962799.png_7356813_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/KST%20Bruton%20Rd%20Shooting%20Chief%20Hall%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_21.58.08.28_1559775962799.png_7356813_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/KST%20Bruton%20Rd%20Shooting%20Chief%20Hall%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_21.58.08.28_1559775962799.png_7356813_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/KST%20Bruton%20Rd%20Shooting%20Chief%20Hall%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_21.58.08.28_1559775962799.png_7356813_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/KST%20Bruton%20Rd%20Shooting%20Chief%20Hall%20KDFWBCME01.mpg_21.58.08.28_1559775962799.png_7356813_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Increased violence leads to higher visibility for Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 