The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Arlington and an EF-0 hit North Fort Worth on Sunday afternoon.

The weather service teams surveyed several areas in North Texas on Monday the day after another round of severe weather blew through the region. No one was killed.

The NWS said the EF-1 tornado struck in a neighborhood close to Globe Life Park, home of the Texas Rangers. The tornado was on the ground for about one minute, officials said. The EF-0 hit the Crawford Farms and Vista Meadows subdivisions in North Fort Worth and had wind speeds of up to 85 MPH.

The relentless fury of damaging winds left enormous trees toppled, rooftops ripped apart and nerves rattled in Arlington.

“The roof and everything came off. I was just sitting there, I couldn’t get up from my chair, I was petrified. I put the blanket over my head that I had,” said homeowner Melissa Prieto.

A neighbor’s tree fell and landed on two of Prieto’s vehicles. Now they may have to postpone their vacation next week.

“We looked out of our window and we are like, ‘Wow, it’s so dark out there.’ Then we realized that’s the tree… We couldn’t see past it,” Prieto said.

Delores Sumbera was in shock, but she gathered herself quickly enough to escape her home of nearly 50 years safely and without a scratch.

“I’m grateful, I don’t know how I survived it was just so scary,” Sumbera said.

So far, the NWS said Arlington had the only tornado on Sunday. Heavy damage in other parts of North Texas, like North Richland Hills and Northwest Dallas, is likely from straight-line winds.