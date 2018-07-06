Tobi the two-legged dog will become a therapy dog

Tobi the two-legged dog is officially rolling out of North Texas.

Born with only two legs, the Australian Shepherd was outfitted with front wheels to help him walk and was recently adopted.

Tobi said goodbye to the Humane Society of North Texas, where he has called home for the past several months. The shelter gathered donations to get Tobi his wheels so he could be mobile.

Tobi began his trek to his new home in Washington, D.C. His new owner is a teacher who works with kids who have deformities. She says she'll train Tobi to be a therapy dog for the kids.

