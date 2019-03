The fired Dallas police officer charged with murdering her upstairs neighbor is scheduled to appear in court again Monday.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office issued subpoenas for two witnesses in the Amber Guyger investigation.

One is a lieutenant who handled Guyger's time card for the pay period before the shooting. That request likely deals with Guyger's work hours and overtime.

The other witness handles police training records and will be asked to describe courses Guyger took in the academy for use of force, arrest and seizure and de-escalation techniques.

Guyger told investigators she was returning home from work when she entered another apartment by mistake and shot Botham Jean inside his apartment. She says she thought he was an intruder.