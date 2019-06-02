< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Thousands attend Dallas Pride parade, event in Fair Park Posted Jun 02 2019 04:00PM CDT
Updated Jun 02 2019 05:26PM CDT

DALLAS - Thousands of people celebrated the LGBTQ community in North Texas.

The annual Dallas Pride Parade and Festival took place this weekend in Fair Park.

It's the first time the event has been in South Dallas, after more than three decades in the Oak Lawn area.

Organizers said moving the festival from September to June allows Dallas to join other cities who celebrate Pride Month.

"This is amazing. I mean, I was blown away…We have so many straight allies here today. I’ve seen so many straight families walking around. I’m like, this is what it’s about,” said Jaron Turnbow, who is executive director of Dallas Pride. “This is not just pride for us, it’s pride for our allies and our families who come here to celebrate with us. To show, ‘Hey, we support you. We love you.'"

Some, though, weren't happy about the event moving to Fair Park, with concerns about how it will affect the community's visibility and the ability to spread their inclusive message to the public.

MORE: Transgender group not happy with Dallas Pride Parade's move to Fair Park

Transgender Pride of Dallas hosted a separate march from Dallas City Hall to Fair Park before the pride parade on Sunday to fight for trans' rights to basic needs, like health care and shelter. 