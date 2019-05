Texas Governor Greg Abbott has ordered Texas flags in Santa Fe and at the state Capitol to be lowered to half-staff on the one year mark of the Santa Fe High School shooting. The tragic shooting happened on May 18, 2018, leaving 10 dead and 10 injured.

Governor Abbott also issued a statewide call for Texans to take part in a moment of silence at 11:00 AM on Saturday to remember all those affected by this tragedy.

Flags will be lowered in Galveston County and at the Texas State Capitol beginning on Saturday, May 18, 2019, and return to full-staff on Sunday, May 19, 2019.