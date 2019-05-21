< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Texas Democrats call for special session to combat gun violence addthis:title="Texas Democrats call for special session to combat gun violence"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-427357593.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-427357593");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-427357593-408147529"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/21/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-05-21%20KDFWBCME02_10.mpg_09.24.55.09_1558450745079.png_7297447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/21/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-05-21%20KDFWBCME02_10.mpg_09.24.55.09_1558450745079.png_7297447_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/21/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-05-21%20KDFWBCME02_10.mpg_09.24.55.09_1558450745079.png_7297447_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/21/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-05-21%20KDFWBCME02_10.mpg_09.24.55.09_1558450745079.png_7297447_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/21/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-05-21%20KDFWBCME02_10.mpg_09.24.55.09_1558450745079.png_7297447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-427357593-408147529" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/21/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-05-21%20KDFWBCME02_10.mpg_09.24.55.09_1558450745079.png_7297447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/21/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-05-21%20KDFWBCME02_10.mpg_09.24.55.09_1558450745079.png_7297447_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/21/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-05-21%20KDFWBCME02_10.mpg_09.24.55.09_1558450745079.png_7297447_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Sep 04 2019 04:24PM CDT
Updated Sep 04 2019 04:46PM CDT Sep 04 2019 04:46PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-427357593" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>Texas Democrats are calling on Governor Greg Abbott to call a special session.</p><p>They want to put legislation in the books to combat gun violence after two recent deadly mass shootings in Texas, and they don't want to wait until 2021 to do it.</p><p>But critics say that bringing lawmakers back to Austin would be a waste, and likely won’t happen.</p><p>State Democrats made a similar call for action after the El Paso shooting. They say sensible gun control should not be a party-line issue.</p><p>As the governor considers their request, Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen announced the formation of new select committees on mass violence prevention and community safety.</p><p><strong>MORE:</strong> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/texas/patrick-bonnen-form-committees-to-address-mass-violence-improve-community-safety">Patrick, Bonnen form committees to address mass violence, improve community safety</a></p><p>Texas House Democrats held joint news conferences across the state Wednesday to demand Gov. Abbott call an emergency legislative session to address gun violence.</p><p>“Our current laws are simply not enough. Our laws are insufficient to protect the lives of the people of Texas,” Rep. Victoria Neave said.</p><p>The two most recent mass shootings in Texas highlight the complexities of the problem.</p><p>The Odessa shooter, who killed seven and injured 22, was declared mentally unfit to pass a background check, but got around the restrictions by purchasing his rifle through a private sale.</p><p>Police say the shooter who killed 22 people at an El Paso Walmart weeks earlier was motivated by hatred of immigrants.</p><p>“We're talking about trying to get something done for the great state of Texas on this particular issue,” State Senator Royce West said.</p><p>In a letter sent to Gov. Abbott by the House Democratic Caucus, members are demanding the following:</p><p>1. Closing loopholes in protective order laws</p><p>2. Closing background check loopholes</p><p>3. Banning the sale of high-capacity magazines</p><p>4. Limiting the open carry of certain semi-automatic long guns</p><p>5. Requiring stolen guns to be reported to law enforcement </p><p>“There's lot of Republicans in both chambers that are going to say, ‘I don't want to change the laws at all,’” SMU political science professor Matthew Wilson said.</p><p>Wilson thinks there's zero change the governor will call a special session because there would not be a majority consensus in the Republican-controlled legislature on what to do.</p><p>“The worst thing you can do is call a special session that doesn't end up agreeing to do anything,” he added.</p><p>Gov, Abbott sees the Texas Safety Commission as one way forward. He created the panel of law enforcement advisors, psychologists, and social media experts after the El Paso mass shooting to identify threats from hate groups and extremists.</p><p>But in a red state, where Gov. Abbott's base largely supports keeping Second Amendment rights intact, Wilson believes Abbott will defer to his committees and the federal government to take on the most controversial issues.</p><p>“It would be remarkable and unprecedented if Texas were to get out ahead of the country in terms of restriction gun control legislation,” Wilson said.</p><p>A spokesman for Gov. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KDFW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Texas" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409704" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Texas Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/health/dozens-of-texas-hospitals-sue-big-pharma-companies-over-nation-s-opioid-epidemic" title="Dozens of Texas hospitals sue Big Pharma companies over nation's opioid epidemic" data-articleId="427363517" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/01/V_DROP%20THE%20DRUGS%209A_00.00.13.26_1564670912890.png_7565629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/01/V_DROP%20THE%20DRUGS%209A_00.00.13.26_1564670912890.png_7565629_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/01/V_DROP%20THE%20DRUGS%209A_00.00.13.26_1564670912890.png_7565629_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/01/V_DROP%20THE%20DRUGS%209A_00.00.13.26_1564670912890.png_7565629_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/01/V_DROP%20THE%20DRUGS%209A_00.00.13.26_1564670912890.png_7565629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dozens of Texas hospitals sue Big Pharma companies over nation's opioid epidemic</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 04:47PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dozens of hospitals across Texas are taking on big pharmaceutical companies and national pharmacies with a lawsuit to hold them accountable for the nation's opioid epidemic.</p><p>Hospitals and government officials blame "Big Pharma" for marketing opioids without being fully transparent about the risks associated with the highly addictive drugs.</p><p>Parkland Hospital in Dallas is one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, which is just the latest in a string of similar lawsuits filed across the country.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/flores-becomes-5th-texas-gop-congressman-retiring-in-2020" title="Flores becomes 5th Texas GOP congressman retiring in 2020" data-articleId="427283920" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/flores_1567633126311_7638263_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/flores_1567633126311_7638263_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/flores_1567633126311_7638263_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/flores_1567633126311_7638263_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/flores_1567633126311_7638263_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Flores becomes 5th Texas GOP congressman retiring in 2020</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">PAUL J. WEBER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 09:16AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 04:39PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A fifth Texas Republican congressman added his name Wednesday to the list of House GOP retirements in the nation's biggest conservative state.</p><p>Five-term Rep. Bill Flores is the 14th House Republican so far to announce plans to depart this year, compared with three House Democrats who have said they are leaving. Another GOP incumbent, Rep. Tom Marino of Pennsylvania, resigned earlier this year but the party retained the seat.</p><p>While Flores' district is considered safe for Republicans, the number of GOP departures has complicated the party's uphill quest to recapture the House majority in the 2020 elections.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/texas/midland-odessa-shooter-got-gun-at-private-sale-denied-in-2014-check" title="Midland-Odessa shooter got gun at private sale; denied in 2014 check" data-articleId="427025527" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/02/West_Texas_gunman_was_fired_from_job__ca_0_7632899_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/02/West_Texas_gunman_was_fired_from_job__ca_0_7632899_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/02/West_Texas_gunman_was_fired_from_job__ca_0_7632899_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/02/West_Texas_gunman_was_fired_from_job__ca_0_7632899_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/02/West_Texas_gunman_was_fired_from_job__ca_0_7632899_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Midland-Odessa shooter got gun at private sale; denied in 2014 check</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">PAUL J. WEBER, JAKE BLEIBERG and MICHAEL BALSAMO, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 12:04AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 07:06AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ODESSA, Texas (AP) - The gunman in a West Texas rampage that left seven dead obtained his AR-style rifle through a private sale, allowing him to evade a federal background check that blocked him from getting a gun in 2014 due to a "mental health issue," a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.</p><p>The official spoke to The Associated Press Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation. The person did not say when and where the private sale took place.</p><p>Officers killed 36-year-old Seth Aaron Ator on Saturday outside a busy Odessa movie theater after a spate of violence that spanned 10 miles (16 kilometers) and lasted more than an hour, injuring around two dozen people in addition to the dead. He spread terror across the two biggest cities in the Permian Basin while firing indiscriminately from his car into passing vehicles and shopping plazas. He also hijacked a U.S. Postal Service mail truck, killing the driver.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/hello-summeragain-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Hello_Summer___Again__0_7637770_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Hello_Summer___Again__0_20190904155132"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hello Summer...Again!</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/medical-technology-allows-rowlett-girl-to-dance"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Medical_technology_allows_Rowlett_girl_t_0_7637307_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Medical_technology_allows_Rowlett_girl_t_0_20190904133312"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Medical technology allows Rowlett girl to dance</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/brock-turner-sex-assault-survivor-emily-doe-publicly-reveals-her-identity-for-first-time"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/04/South_Bay_voters_recall_controversial_Ju_0_5636868_ver1.0_640_360_1567608239008_7637527_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="South_Bay_voters_recall_controversial_Ju_0_5636868_ver1.0_640_360_1567608239008-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Brock Turner sex assault survivor 'Emily Doe' publicly reveals her identity for first time</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/american-airlines-says-goodbye-to-md-80s"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/04/458%20530%20HEAD2_AMERICAN%20MD_80%20RETIREMENT_00.00.00.17_1567634288059.png_7638284_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="458 530 HEAD2_AMERICAN MD_80 RETIREMENT_00.00.00.17_1567634288059.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>American Airlines says goodbye to MD-80s</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3459_" > <span id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/dozens-of-texas-hospitals-sue-big-pharma-companies-over-nation-s-opioid-epidemic" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/01/V_DROP%20THE%20DRUGS%209A_00.00.13.26_1564670912890.png_7565629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/01/V_DROP%20THE%20DRUGS%209A_00.00.13.26_1564670912890.png_7565629_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/01/V_DROP%20THE%20DRUGS%209A_00.00.13.26_1564670912890.png_7565629_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/01/V_DROP%20THE%20DRUGS%209A_00.00.13.26_1564670912890.png_7565629_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/01/V_DROP%20THE%20DRUGS%209A_00.00.13.26_1564670912890.png_7565629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Dozens of Texas hospitals sue Big Pharma companies over nation's opioid epidemic</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas/texas-democrats-call-for-special-session-to-combat-gun-violence" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/21/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-05-21%20KDFWBCME02_10.mpg_09.24.55.09_1558450745079.png_7297447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/21/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-05-21%20KDFWBCME02_10.mpg_09.24.55.09_1558450745079.png_7297447_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/21/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-05-21%20KDFWBCME02_10.mpg_09.24.55.09_1558450745079.png_7297447_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/21/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-05-21%20KDFWBCME02_10.mpg_09.24.55.09_1558450745079.png_7297447_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/21/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019-05-21%20KDFWBCME02_10.mpg_09.24.55.09_1558450745079.png_7297447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Texas Democrats call for special session to combat gun violence</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-given-30-year-sentence-for-road-rage-murder-of-dallas-postal-worker" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/02/22/Donnie%20Ferrell_1519318743628.jpg_4992125_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/02/22/Donnie%20Ferrell_1519318743628.jpg_4992125_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/02/22/Donnie%20Ferrell_1519318743628.jpg_4992125_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/02/22/Donnie%20Ferrell_1519318743628.jpg_4992125_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/02/22/Donnie%20Ferrell_1519318743628.jpg_4992125_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man given 30-year sentence for road rage murder of Dallas postal worker</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/business/the-network-technology-handling-your-phone-calls-on-at-t-is-changing-and-it-s-a-big-step" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/05/11/V-AT_AMP_T%20AND%20MICHAEL%20COHEN%209P_00.00.05.09_1526054715859.png_5492722_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/05/11/V-AT_AMP_T%20AND%20MICHAEL%20COHEN%209P_00.00.05.09_1526054715859.png_5492722_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/05/11/V-AT_AMP_T%20AND%20MICHAEL%20COHEN%209P_00.00.05.09_1526054715859.png_5492722_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/05/11/V-AT_AMP_T%20AND%20MICHAEL%20COHEN%209P_00.00.05.09_1526054715859.png_5492722_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/05/11/V-AT_AMP_T%20AND%20MICHAEL%20COHEN%209P_00.00.05.09_1526054715859.png_5492722_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>The network technology handling your phone calls on AT&T is changing — and it's a big step</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/14-year-old-riding-bicycle-injured-in-fort-worth-hit-and-run" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/10/05/fort%20worth%20police%20generic_1475715262591_2134933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/10/05/fort%20worth%20police%20generic_1475715262591_2134933_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/10/05/fort%20worth%20police%20generic_1475715262591_2134933_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/10/05/fort%20worth%20police%20generic_1475715262591_2134933_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/10/05/fort%20worth%20police%20generic_1475715262591_2134933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>14-year-old riding bicycle injured in Fort Worth hit-and-run</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 