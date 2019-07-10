< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Texas begins storm preparations as New Orleans deals with flooding
Posted Jul 10 2019 04:52PM CDT By FOX4News.com Staff By FOX4News.com Staff 
Posted Jul 10 2019 04:52PM CDT preps on Wednesday for a potential tropical storm or hurricane to hit within a few days as people in New Orleans dealt with heavy flooding.</p><p>Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said officials are gearing up for the storm currently moving across the Gulf that could affect large swaths of the state's eastern region this weekend. That storm system has already swamped streets in New Orleans could dump more than 10 inches of rain in regions north of the Houston area and East Texas.</p><p>Abbott said at a Wednesday news conference that Texas has mobilized several departments ahead of the growing storm's expected landfall. That includes activating the Texas Task Force 1 with four high-water rescue boat squads ready and having nearly 700 Department of Public Safety officers on standby for possible deployment.</p><p>“What we're looking at in Texas, from the highest level of probability, is a very meaningful rain event and hence a potential flooding event for various locations,” Abbott said.</p><p>The National Hurricane Center says conditions appear favorable for a weather system in the Gulf of Mexico to strengthen into a hurricane as it approaches the United States coastline by this weekend.</p><p>Forecasters said the weather disturbance is expected to become a tropical depression by Thursday morning; a tropical storm by Thursday night and a hurricane on Friday. Forecasters said parts of the central Gulf Coast could see a total of up to 12 inches of rain, with up to 18 inches in isolated areas.</p><p>The center on Wednesday began issuing advisories about the weather system, even though it hasn't yet become a named storm. Forecasters are calling it "Potential Tropical Cyclone Two."</p><p>Lines of thunderstorms associated with the system ranged far out in into the Gulf and battered New Orleans, where as much as 7 inches of rain fell over a three-hour period Wednesday morning.</p><p>New Orleans streets turned into small, swift rivers that overturned garbage cans and picked up pieces of floating wood. Water was up to the doors of many cars. Other vehicles were abandoned. Kayakers paddled their way down some streets.</p><p>Valerie R. Burton woke up Wednesday to what looked like a lake outside her door.</p><p>"There was about 3 to 4 feet of water in the street, pouring onto the sidewalks and at my door. So I went to my neighbors to alert them and tell them to move their cars," she said.</p><p>It was all a grim reminder of sudden flooding that surprised the city during an August 2017 rain. That flood exposed major problems at the agency overseeing street drainage. It led to personnel shake-ups at the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board and required major repair efforts.</p><p>On Wednesday, the board said 118 of 120 drainage pumps were operational and the agency was fully staffed. But the agency's director says that much rain in such a short time would have overwhelmed any drainage system.</p><p>Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency and said National Guard troops and high-water vehicles would be positioned all over the state.</p><p>"The entire coast of Louisiana is at play in this storm," Edwards said.</p><p>Forecasters said Louisiana could see up to 12 inches of rain by Monday, with isolated areas receiving as much as 18 inches.</p><p>The heavy additional rain could push the already swollen Mississippi River precariously close to the tops of levees that protect New Orleans, officials said.</p><p>A spokesman for the Army Corps of Engineers in New Orleans said the agency was not expecting widespread overtopping of the levees, but there are concerns for areas south of the city. The river was expected to rise to 20 feet (6 meters) by late Friday at a key gauge in New Orleans. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>H-E-B to launch self-driving delivery service pilot program</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elizabeth Evans, FOX 7 Austin</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 02:15PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 05:42PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>H-E-B is launching a pilot program later this year starting in San Antonio to test delivery service from a vehicle with self-driving technology.</p><p>The program will serve customers near its Olmos Park location, just north of downtown San Antonio, using one autonomous van with driverless technology. </p><p>According to a release from H-E-B, the Autonomous Delivery Vehicle (ADV) will have climate-controlled compartments that can hold multiple orders of fresh, frozen and dry goods, and can travel at city street and highway speeds.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/texas/woman-claims-waitress-discriminated-against-her-at-buffalo-wild-wings-in-tomball" title="Woman claims waitress discriminated against her at Buffalo Wild Wings in Tomball" data-articleId="417349350" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/Woman_claims_waitress_discriminated_agai_0_7497615_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/Woman_claims_waitress_discriminated_agai_0_7497615_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/Woman_claims_waitress_discriminated_agai_0_7497615_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/Woman_claims_waitress_discriminated_agai_0_7497615_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/Woman_claims_waitress_discriminated_agai_0_7497615_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News reporter Natasha Geigel" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman claims waitress discriminated against her at Buffalo Wild Wings in Tomball</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Natasha Geigel, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 10:09PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 02:33PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman tells FOX 26 her server at Buffalo Wild Wings made inappropriate comments about her race. She spoke exclusively with FOX 26 reporter Natasha Geigel about the ordeal.</p><p>“I smiled and she said, 'Don’t take this racially, but sometimes the only way you can tell with black people is from their eyes and their smiles, because it’s so dark.’” </p><p>That’s what Tasha Lee says the waitress at the Buffalo Wild Wings located on FM 2920 in Tomball said to her after asking for her ID. Tasha has been to this location before, but it was her first time with this waitress.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/texas/ut-board-of-regents-votes-to-increase-tuition-assistance-for-families" title="UT Austin leaders approve free tuition for students whose families make less than $65K" data-articleId="417125174" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/UT_expands_free_tuition_program_0_7498126_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/UT_expands_free_tuition_program_0_7498126_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/UT_expands_free_tuition_program_0_7498126_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/UT_expands_free_tuition_program_0_7498126_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/UT_expands_free_tuition_program_0_7498126_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Brandon Todd reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>UT Austin leaders approve free tuition for students whose families make less than $65K</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elizabeth Evans, FOX 7 Austin</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 03:52PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 07:41AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The University of Texas System Board of Regents voted Tuesday to establish a $160 million endowment from a distribution of the state's Permanent University Fund to generate money for financial assistance beginning in fall 2020.</p><p>The endowment will expand UT Austin's Texas Advance Commitment program to completely cover tuition and fees for more than 8,600 in-state undergraduates from families earning up to $65,000 annually with financial need. The program will also be able to provide tuition support to an additional 5,700 students from families earning up to $125,000 a year with financial need.</p><p>"Recognizing both the need for improved access to higher education and the high value of a UT Austin degree, we are dedicating a distribution from the Permanent University Fund to establish an endowment that will directly benefit students and make their degrees more affordable," Board Chairman Kevin Eltife said after the vote. "This will benefit students of our great state for years to come."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/woman-allegedly-threw-live-snake-at-driver-during-carjacking-police-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/10/woman%20throws%20snake%20at%20driver_1562783613794.png_7506552_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Pictured, Hilmary Moreno-Berrios and the snake she used to steal a car on Friday. (Photo by Greenville Police Dept.)" title="woman throws snake at driver_1562783613794.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman allegedly threw live snake at driver during carjacking, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/prosecutors-could-pursue-charges-in-violent-brawl-between-family-members-at-disneyland"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/08/Violent-brawl-breaks-out-at-Disneyland%27s-Toontown-in-front-of-children_1562603674040_7487073_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Credit: SJP35 Production) " title="Violent-brawl-breaks-out-at-Disneyland's-Toontown-in-front-of-children_1562603674040-407068.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Prosecutors could pursue charges in violent brawl between family members at Disneyland</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/mayor-presidents-july-4-celebration-and-protests-bankrupted-the-districts-security-fund"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/02/24/July%204th%20-%20GETTY_1551048875602.png_6820059_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Fireworks light up the sky over the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument, and the U.S. Capitol on July 4, 2013 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)" title="July 4th Washington, D.C-401720. - GETTY"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mayor: President's July 4 celebration and protests bankrupted the District's security fund</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/experts-push-for-summer-learning"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/10/Experts_push_for_summer_learning_0_7498761_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Experts_push_for_summer_learning_0_20190710152527"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Experts push for summer learning</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i 