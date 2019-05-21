< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Texas' 86th legislative session comes to a close class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409185273" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>The 86th Texas Legislature came to an end Monday in Austin.</p><p>The House and Senate approved a two-year state budget with a 16% spending increase from the 2017 legislative session.</p><p>Lawmakers also kept a promise to <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/how-will-the-new-school-finance-bill-impact-north-texas-school-districts-">send more state money to public schools</a>. And they’re giving some (but not much) relief to homeowners burdened by high property taxes and funding for Hurricane Harvey recovery.</p><p>The $250 billion budget now heads to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk. He can veto individual items.</p><p>Other notable bills that will head to the governor’s desk include bills to expand the state’s <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/texas/texas-senate-approves-bill-to-expand-medical-cannabis-program">medical cannabis</a> program and allow <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/texas/hemp-farming-bill-passed-by-the-texas-senate">hemp farming</a>, a bill to reduce Texas’ <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/texas/abbott-expected-to-sign-bill-to-reduce-rape-kit-backlog">rape kit backlog</a>, the <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/texas/lawmakers-approve-texas-governor-expected-to-sign-chick-fil-a-bill">“Save Chick-fil-A” bill</a>, a <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/texas/ban-on-red-light-cameras-heads-to-gov-abbott-s-desk-after-being-passed-by-texas-senate">ban on red light cameras</a>, a bill that creates an <a 