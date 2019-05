The 86th Texas Legislature came to an end Monday in Austin.

The House and Senate approved a two-year state budget with a 16% spending increase from the 2017 legislative session.

Lawmakers also kept a promise to send more state money to public schools. And they’re giving some (but not much) relief to homeowners burdened by high property taxes and funding for Hurricane Harvey recovery.

The $250 billion budget now heads to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk. He can veto individual items.

Other notable bills that will head to the governor’s desk include bills to expand the state’s medical cannabis program and allow hemp farming, a bill to reduce Texas’ rape kit backlog, the “Save Chick-fil-A” bill, a ban on red light cameras, a bill that creates an adult missing person alert and a bill requiring natural gas providers to replace aging pipes.

For a list of other bills that were passed during the once every two years session, visit https://legiscan.com/TX/legislation?status=passed or https://capitol.texas.gov/.