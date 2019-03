An El Paso news station says former Representative Beto O'Rourke is running for president.

KTSM-TV reported on Wednesday that O’Rourke texted them his confirmation. He is set to make the announcement official on Thursday.

Speculation about his plans had already increased on Wednesday when Vanity Fair unveiled its April cover featuring O'Rourke with photos taken by famous photographer Annie Leibovitz in his home town of El Paso.

In the article, O'Rourke did not outright say he is running, be he said things like "I want to run. I think I'd be good at it."

Fans have been wondering if he would run for president after he lost the senate race to Ted Cruz in November.

O'Rourke begins a three-day Iowa trip on Thursday.