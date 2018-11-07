< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fnews%2Ftexas%2Freport-beto-orourke-plans-to-run-for-president width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Report: Beto O'Rourke plans to run for president data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Report: Beto O'Rourke plans to run for president&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="google_plus" data-href="https://plus.google.com/share?url="><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> <li class="tumblr "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="tumblr" data-image="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/11/07/Beto%20O%27Rourke%20and%20wife_1541637867225.png_6353897_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=Report: Beto O'Rourke plans to run for president&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/11/07/Beto%20O%27Rourke%20and%20wife_1541637867225.png_6353897_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/texas/report-beto-orourke-plans-to-run-for-president" data-title="Report: Beto O'Rourke plans to run for president" addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/texas/report-beto-orourke-plans-to-run-for-president" addthis:title="Report: Beto O'Rourke plans to run for president"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-394720654");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-394720654-371392459"> <img class="delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/11/07/Beto%20O%27Rourke%20and%20wife_1541637867225.png_6353897_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/11/07/Beto%20O%27Rourke%20and%20wife_1541637867225.png_6353897_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo"> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-394720654-371392459" class="reveal-modal" By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Mar 13 2019 07:14PM CDT
Updated Mar 14 2019 06:09AM CDT former Representative Beto O'Rourke is running for president.</p><p><a href="https://www.ktsm.com/news/politics/beto-o-rourke-is-running-for-president-in-2020-ktsm-confirms/1846804405">KTSM-TV reported on Wednesday </a>that O’Rourke texted them his confirmation. He is set to make the announcement official on Thursday.</p><p>Speculation about his plans had already increased on Wednesday <a href="https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2019/03/beto-orourke-cover-story?verso=true">when Vanity Fair unveiled its April cover featuring O'Rourke</a> with photos taken by famous photographer Annie Leibovitz in his home town of El Paso.</p><p>In the article, O'Rourke did not outright say he is running, be he said things like "I want to run. 