<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox4news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story425144146" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="425144146" data-article-version="1.0">New Texas Safety Commission holds it first meeting</h1> </header> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="425144146" data-article-version="1.0">New Texas Safety Commission holds it first meeting</h1> d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-425144146");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_425144146_425247619_152770"></div> <div class="more-videos"> <ul> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="active" data-playlist-idx="0" data-playlist-id="425247619" data-video-posted-date="Aug 23 2019 08:42AM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/North_Texas_psychologist_attended_Gov__A_0_7611928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>North Texas psychologist attended Gov. Abbott's first Texas Safety Commission meeting</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="425151325" data-video-posted-date="Aug 22 2019 05:42PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/New_Texas_Safety_Commission_holds_it_fir_0_7610575_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>New Texas Safety Commission holds it first meeting</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var 23 2019 08:42AM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KDFW"}]},{"id":"425151325","video":"597560","title":"New%20Texas%20Safety%20Commission%20holds%20it%20first%20meeting","caption":"Governor%20Greg%20Abbott%20held%20his%20first%20roundtable%20discussion%20with%20the%20state%E2%80%99s%20newly%20formed%20Texas%20Safety%20Commission.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox4news.com%2Fmedia.fox4news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F22%2FNew_Texas_Safety_Commission_holds_it_fir_0_7610575_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kdfw.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F22%2FNew_Texas_Safety_Commission_holds_it_first_meeti_597560_1800.mp4","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kdfw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fnews%2Ftexas%2Fnew-texas-safety-commission-holds-it-first-meeting"}},"createDate":"Aug 22 2019 05:42PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KDFW"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_425144146_425247619_152770",video:"597789",poster:"https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/North_Texas_psychologist_attended_Gov__A_0_7611928_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Good%2520Day%2520talks%2520to%2520Dr.%2520Susan%2520Fletcher%2520about%2520the%2520meeting.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kdfw.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/23/North_Texas_psychologist_attended_Gov__Abbott_s__597789_1800.mp4",eventLabel:"New%20Texas%20Safety%20Commission%20holds%20it%20first%20meeting-425247619",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kdfw/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox4news.com%2Fnews%2Ftexas%2Fnew-texas-safety-commission-holds-it-first-meeting"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/news/texas/new-texas-safety-commission-holds-it-first-meeting">FOX4News.com Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 05:02PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-425144146"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 08:42AM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 23 2019 08:43AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/V_INTRO%20ABBOTT%20TEXAS%20SAFETY%20COMMISSION%20530P_00.00.01.16_1566511337915.png_7610423_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/V_INTRO%20ABBOTT%20TEXAS%20SAFETY%20COMMISSION%20530P_00.00.01.16_1566511337915.png_7610423_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/V_INTRO%20ABBOTT%20TEXAS%20SAFETY%20COMMISSION%20530P_00.00.01.16_1566511337915.png_7610423_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/V_INTRO%20ABBOTT%20TEXAS%20SAFETY%20COMMISSION%20530P_00.00.01.16_1566511337915.png_7610423_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/V_INTRO%20ABBOTT%20TEXAS%20SAFETY%20COMMISSION%20530P_00.00.01.16_1566511337915.png_7610423_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425144146-425144121" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/V_INTRO%20ABBOTT%20TEXAS%20SAFETY%20COMMISSION%20530P_00.00.01.16_1566511337915.png_7610423_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/V_INTRO%20ABBOTT%20TEXAS%20SAFETY%20COMMISSION%20530P_00.00.01.16_1566511337915.png_7610423_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/V_INTRO%20ABBOTT%20TEXAS%20SAFETY%20COMMISSION%20530P_00.00.01.16_1566511337915.png_7610423_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/V_INTRO%20ABBOTT%20TEXAS%20SAFETY%20COMMISSION%20530P_00.00.01.16_1566511337915.png_7610423_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/V_INTRO%20ABBOTT%20TEXAS%20SAFETY%20COMMISSION%20530P_00.00.01.16_1566511337915.png_7610423_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-425144146" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>AUSTIN, Texas</strong> - Governor Greg Abbott held his first roundtable discussion with the state’s newly formed Texas Safety Commission.</p> <p>It was created by the governor after the mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart earlier this month that left 22 people dead and wounded more than two dozen others.</p> <p>In the words of the governor, the focus of this new commission is to make Texas better and safer for all its citizens.</p> <p>The safety commission has a blueprint to follow: Its work will closely mirror the group called together to craft ideas to make schools safer after the mass shooting at Santa Fe High School, near Houson.</p> <p>“In Texas, we believe in one thing, make it two things: Action and results. In the aftermath of the horrific shooting at Santa Fe, we had discussions just like we are having today,” Gov. Abbott said.</p> <p>On Thursday, Gov. Abbott opened the first meeting of the new Texas Safety Commission.</p> <p>It’s made up of law enforcement, lawmakers, and others, all of whom are tasked with hardening the state and laws around gun violence.</p> <p>“I’m hopeful that as a result of all the discussions, and getting so much different input, that there will be change,” State Rep. Evelina "Lina" Ortega said.</p> <p>They are working to prevent another mass shooting like the one in El Paso.</p> <p>The shooter, who is from North Texas, confessed and told authorities he specifically traveled there targeting Mexicans because of the Hispanic invasion of Texas.</p> <p>“There’s no doubt and no question in this room that it was racially-based,” said State Rep. Cesar J. Blanco. “It was a racist white nationalist who did this, and it’s important to recognize that we're going to take actions to try and stop this.”</p> <p>The safety commission goals include: Community healing for El Paso, combating domestic terrorism threats, and keeping guns out of the hands of deranged individuals.</p> <p>“The threat has changed from this overseas large scale directed attack threat, to a more homegrown violent extremist racially motivated violent extremist threat, which is single person self-radicalized, quickly mobilizing to violence,” said Matthew De Sarno, Dallas FBI special agent in charge.</p> <p>Retired Dallas Deputy Chief and Dallas ISD Chief of Police Craig Miller says there should be a statewide shooting response plan, and agrees with the governor that more focus on mental health is critical.</p> <p>“Not only metropolitan areas, but rural areas as well to get together and formulate a plan of response. What is going to be the fastest way to respond and who should be responding?” Miller said. “And the people that they’ve got at the table today are just the people who can help make those decisions.”</p> <p>“We need to take whatever action that needs to be taken to make sure our state is going to be safe for all members of our community,” Gov. <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KDFW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Texas" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409704" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Texas Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/22/Mom_creates_clever_tradition_with_T_shir_0_7611013_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/22/Mom_creates_clever_tradition_with_T_shir_0_7611013_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/22/Mom_creates_clever_tradition_with_T_shir_0_7611013_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/22/Mom_creates_clever_tradition_with_T_shir_0_7611013_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/22/Mom_creates_clever_tradition_with_T_shir_0_7611013_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Texas mother created a fun tradition by having her young son leave handprints for the first day of school until he graduates from high school." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mom's clever T-shirt tradition for son's first days of school goes viral</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Janine Puhak </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 07:06PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 09:48PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One creative mom in Texas is winning applause on social media after sharing a photo of her young son in an oversized T-shirt, which he’ll mark with a painted handprint in honor of the first day of school for the next 12 years.</p><p>The clever fashion statement has been met with a flood of requests for lookalike tees, while hitting all the right notes with commenters, who wished the family well.</p><p>Carina Cansino took to Twitter on Aug. 19 to share an adorable shot of her son Gus’ first day of kindergarten, in a post that has since gone viral with over 215,000 likes and 34,000 shares.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/texas/walmart-to-revamp-reopen-el-paso-store-after-mass-shooting" title="Walmart to revamp, reopen El Paso store after mass shooting" data-articleId="425067795" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/V_EL%20PASO%20WALMART%20REVAMP%2012P_00.00.23.25_1566509330857.png_7610261_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/V_EL%20PASO%20WALMART%20REVAMP%2012P_00.00.23.25_1566509330857.png_7610261_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/V_EL%20PASO%20WALMART%20REVAMP%2012P_00.00.23.25_1566509330857.png_7610261_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/V_EL%20PASO%20WALMART%20REVAMP%2012P_00.00.23.25_1566509330857.png_7610261_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/V_EL%20PASO%20WALMART%20REVAMP%2012P_00.00.23.25_1566509330857.png_7610261_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Walmart to revamp, reopen El Paso store after mass shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">CEDAR ATTANASIO and JILL BLEED, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 09:50AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 04:29PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>EL PASO, Texas (AP) - Walmart plans to reopen the El Paso store where 22 people were killed in a mass shooting earlier this month, the retail giant said Thursday, but the entire interior of the building will first be rebuilt.</p><p>The renovated store will include an on-site memorial honoring the victims of the shooting, many of whom were Latino, and recognizing the "binational relationship between El Paso and Ciudad Juarez" just across the border in Mexico, Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove said. The project is expected to take three to four months.</p><p>Nearly all of the 400 employees at the El Paso store have been reassigned to other nearby locations, Hargrove said, and the Arkansas-based company believes reopening the store is "an important step in healing from this tragedy."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/texas/texas-equusearch-searching-for-missing-15-year-old" title="Texas Equusearch searching for missing 15-year-old boy from Houston" data-articleId="425149341" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/22/Texas_Equusearch_searching_for_missing_1_0_7611301_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/22/Texas_Equusearch_searching_for_missing_1_0_7611301_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/22/Texas_Equusearch_searching_for_missing_1_0_7611301_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/22/Texas_Equusearch_searching_for_missing_1_0_7611301_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/22/Texas_Equusearch_searching_for_missing_1_0_7611301_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News reporter Randy Wallace" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Texas Equusearch searching for missing 15-year-old boy from Houston</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 03:43PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 10:34PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Texas Equusearch is asking for your help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy.</p><p>The organization says Daniel Ceron Jr. was last seen on August 19 in north Houston. <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Scallops_with_Fresh_Herbs_0_7612043_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Scallops_with_Fresh_Herbs_0_7612043_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Scallops_with_Fresh_Herbs_0_7612043_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Scallops with Fresh Herbs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/recipes/grilled-salmon-with-habanero-pineapple-salsa" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Grilled_Salmon_with_Habanero_Pineapple_S_0_7609406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Grilled_Salmon_with_Habanero_Pineapple_S_0_7609406_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Grilled_Salmon_with_Habanero_Pineapple_S_0_7609406_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Grilled_Salmon_with_Habanero_Pineapple_S_0_7609406_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/22/Grilled_Salmon_with_Habanero_Pineapple_S_0_7609406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Grilled Salmon with Habanero Pineapple Salsa</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-thought-she-had-water-in-her-ear-doctors-find-brown-recluse-spider" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/23/GETTY%20brown%20recluse_1566574357443.png_7612052_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/23/GETTY%20brown%20recluse_1566574357443.png_7612052_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/23/GETTY%20brown%20recluse_1566574357443.png_7612052_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/23/GETTY%20brown%20recluse_1566574357443.png_7612052_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/08/23/GETTY%20brown%20recluse_1566574357443.png_7612052_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman thought she had water in her ear, doctors find brown recluse spider</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/rescue-dogs-graduate-k-9-officer-training" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/KDFWU05_2533_MXF_09.31.02.15_1566574765163_7612119_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/KDFWU05_2533_MXF_09.31.02.15_1566574765163_7612119_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/KDFWU05_2533_MXF_09.31.02.15_1566574765163_7612119_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/KDFWU05_2533_MXF_09.31.02.15_1566574765163_7612119_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/KDFWU05_2533_MXF_09.31.02.15_1566574765163_7612119_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rescue dogs graduate K-9 officer training</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/childcare-expert-shares-advice-for-a-better-school-year" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Child_care_expert_shares_advice_for_a_be_0_7612104_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Child_care_expert_shares_advice_for_a_be_0_7612104_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Child_care_expert_shares_advice_for_a_be_0_7612104_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Child_care_expert_shares_advice_for_a_be_0_7612104_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/23/Child_care_expert_shares_advice_for_a_be_0_7612104_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Childcare expert shares advice for a better school year</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> 