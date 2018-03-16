< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Governor Abbott says 'mistakes' made in immigrant rhetoric addthis:url="http://www.fox4news.com/news/texas/governor-abbott-says-mistakes-made-in-immigrant-rhetoric" addthis:title="Governor Abbott says 'mistakes' made in immigrant rhetoric"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-426273348.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var By CEDAR ATTANASIO and PAUL J. WEBER, Associated Press Posted Aug 29 2019 07:41PM CDT
Video Posted Aug 29 2019 09:39PM CDT
Updated Aug 29 2019 09:39PM CDT Greg Abbott said Thursday "mistakes were made" when he sent a fundraising mailer that called on supporters to "defend Texas" from illegal immigration, which was dated a day before a gunman targeting Mexicans killed 22 people in El Paso.</p><p>The letter was condemned as racist and anti-Latino by the Texas Democratic Party after it surfaced last week. That was followed by Abbott coming under more criticism the next day - this time from El Paso lawmakers - for tweeting that "liberals" on the U.S. Supreme Court had required Texas to pay for schooling for students who are not in the U.S. legally.</p><p>The lawmakers called the tweet "dangerous" in the wake of the Aug. 3 mass shooting at a Walmart, which authorities say was carried out by a gunman who posted a racist screed online that railed against an influx of immigrants to the U.S.</p><p>Taken together, the mailer and tweet have put a spotlight on Abbott's hardline rhetoric at a time when he has urged unity in the aftermath of another mass shooting in Texas.</p><p>He addressed the letter publicly for the first time before leading a meeting in El Paso with lawmakers, gun activists and family members of those killed at the Walmart.</p><p>"I did have the opportunity to visit with the El Paso delegation and help them understand that mistakes were made," Abbott said. "And a course correction has been made. And I emphasized the importance of making sure the rhetoric will not be used in any dangerous way. And we will make sure that we will work collaboratively."</p><p>Speaking briefly to reporters, Abbott did not elaborate on what mistakes had been made or assign fault, and did not elaborate on what actions have been taken. Democrats, meanwhile, took note that Abbott did not explicitly apologize.</p><p>"Governor Abbott has an apology to make. The eyes of the world are on us," said Manny Garcia, executive director of the Texas Democratic Party.</p><p>Democrats have compared Abbott's language to the divisive words used by President Donald Trump, whose critics say has fostered the kind of anti-immigrant hatred that the El Paso gunman posted online. Since the shooting, Trump has defended his rhetoric on such issues as immigration and denied stoking divisions that spawned the violence, contending that he "brings people together."</p><p>Abbott was joined in El Paso on Thursday by his wife, Cecilia Abbott, the first Hispanic first lady in Texas history. When he was elected governor in 2014, Abbott fared better with Hispanic voters than any Republican gubernatorial candidate in Texas since George W. Bush, and last year he soundly defeated a Hispanic former sheriff to win a second term.</p><p>But Abbott also signed one of the nation's toughest "sanctuary city" bans in 2017 that was condemned by Latino groups. He has also aggressively pushed for voting restrictions that critics say target the state's booming Hispanic population.</p><p>Abbott has said Texas will crackdown on extremist groups after the El Paso shooting. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KDFW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Texas" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409704" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Texas Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/texas/car-that-won-t-stop-nearly-runs-down-young-girl-getting-off-school-bus" title="Car that won't stop nearly runs down young girl getting off school bus" data-articleId="426269110" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/29/Mom_captures_moment_driver_ignores_schoo_0_7626242_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/29/Mom_captures_moment_driver_ignores_schoo_0_7626242_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/29/Mom_captures_moment_driver_ignores_schoo_0_7626242_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/29/Mom_captures_moment_driver_ignores_schoo_0_7626242_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/29/Mom_captures_moment_driver_ignores_schoo_0_7626242_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 reporter Natasha Geigel" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Car that won't stop nearly runs down young girl getting off school bus</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 05:17PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 09:02PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Josephine Kirk-Taylor was waiting for her daughter's bus to arrive after her very first day of school. It pulled up on the opposite side of the street. </p><p>As her little girl comes around the side of the bus to cross the street, a small blue Toyota comes honking down the road, almost running her over as Josephine screams from the sidewalk for it to stop. </p><p>"All the cars behind her, they stopped, but this blue Toyota zoomed by and just kept going," Kirk-Taylor said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/texas/new-texas-laws-legal-age-to-buy-tobacco-e-cigarettes-in-texas-raised-to-21-starting-sept-1" title="New Texas laws: Legal age to buy tobacco, e-cigarettes in Texas raised to 21 starting Sept. 1" data-articleId="426215238" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/GettyImages-85753298_1567102903605_7625162_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/GettyImages-85753298_1567102903605_7625162_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/GettyImages-85753298_1567102903605_7625162_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/GettyImages-85753298_1567102903605_7625162_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/GettyImages-85753298_1567102903605_7625162_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New Texas laws: Legal age to buy tobacco, e-cigarettes in Texas raised to 21 starting Sept. 1</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 01:24PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The legal age to buy cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and other tobacco products in Texas will be raised to 21 years old on September 1.</p><p>Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed SB 21 back in June , making Texas the 15th state to raise the age to buy tobacco products to 21.</p><p>There will be exception for members of the military. The age for military members to buy tobacco products will still be 18.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/texas/jj-watt-s-relief-fund-helps-rebuild-1-183-homes-in-2-years-since-hurricane-harvey" title="JJ Watt's relief fund helps rebuild 1,183 homes in 2 years since Hurricane Harvey" data-articleId="426210916" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/29/GettyImages-842278176_1567088336457_7624551_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/29/GettyImages-842278176_1567088336457_7624551_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/29/GettyImages-842278176_1567088336457_7624551_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/29/GettyImages-842278176_1567088336457_7624551_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/29/GettyImages-842278176_1567088336457_7624551_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Houston Texans&nbsp;J.J. Watt places a box of relief supplies in the back of a vehicle for people impacted by Hurricane Harvey on September 3, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Brett Coomer - Pool/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>JJ Watt's relief fund helps rebuild 1,183 homes in 2 years since Hurricane Harvey</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 09:15AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 12:50PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In the two years since Hurricane Harvey, the millions of dollars raised by JJ Watt for relief efforts have helped clean up, repair and rebuild hundreds of homes and distribute millions of meals.</p><p>The Justin J. Watt Foundation released the two-year report on Thursday.</p><p>Watt launched the online relief fundraiser after Harvey with a goal of $200,000, and donations quickly surpassed that number – reaching more than $41 million.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas/governor-abbott-says-mistakes-made-in-immigrant-rhetoric"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/03/16/vlcsnap-02848_1521176952677_5121379_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Texas Governor Greg Abbott on March 15, 2018" title="greg_abbott_vlcsnap-02848_1521176952677-408795.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Governor Abbott says 'mistakes' made in immigrant rhetoric</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/heat-for-us-hurricane-prep-for-florida"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/Heat_For_Us__Hurricane_Prep_For_Florida_0_7625866_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Heat_For_Us__Hurricane_Prep_For_Florida_0_20190830003311"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Heat For Us, Hurricane Prep For Florida</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/there-was-a-fire-involved-jessi-combs-fatal-crash-under-investigation"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/29/getty_jessicombsfile_082919_1567107844258_7625403_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Jessi Combs is shown in an Aug. 2, 2012, file photo. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)" title="getty_jessicombsfile_082919-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘There was a fire involved': Jessi Combs' fatal crash under investigation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-pd-inviting-public-to-law-enforcement-summit-as-they-work-to-improve-relationship-with-public"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/P_DPD%20COMMUNITY%20ENGAGEMENT%205P_00.01.38.07_1567117706256.png_7625498_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P_DPD COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT 5P_00.01.38.07_1567117706256.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dallas PD inviting public to law enforcement summit as they work to improve relationship with public</h3> id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-officer-who-was-handcuffed-to-oswald-when-he-was-shot-dies-at-99" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/V_JIM%20LEAVELLE%20OBIT%209P_00.00.15.24_1567130619471.png_7626216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/V_JIM%20LEAVELLE%20OBIT%209P_00.00.15.24_1567130619471.png_7626216_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/V_JIM%20LEAVELLE%20OBIT%209P_00.00.15.24_1567130619471.png_7626216_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/V_JIM%20LEAVELLE%20OBIT%209P_00.00.15.24_1567130619471.png_7626216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/V_JIM%20LEAVELLE%20OBIT%209P_00.00.15.24_1567130619471.png_7626216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Dallas detective who was handcuffed to Oswald when he was shot dies at 99</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lancaster-isd-student-claims-teacher-threatened-him-with-deportation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/V_2_LANCASTER%20TEACHER%20ICE%20THREAT%209P_00.00.00.28_1567130043686.png_7626215_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/V_2_LANCASTER%20TEACHER%20ICE%20THREAT%209P_00.00.00.28_1567130043686.png_7626215_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/V_2_LANCASTER%20TEACHER%20ICE%20THREAT%209P_00.00.00.28_1567130043686.png_7626215_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/V_2_LANCASTER%20TEACHER%20ICE%20THREAT%209P_00.00.00.28_1567130043686.png_7626215_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/V_2_LANCASTER%20TEACHER%20ICE%20THREAT%209P_00.00.00.28_1567130043686.png_7626215_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lancaster ISD student claims teacher threatened him with deportation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas/governor-abbott-says-mistakes-made-in-immigrant-rhetoric" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/03/16/vlcsnap-02848_1521176952677_5121379_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/03/16/vlcsnap-02848_1521176952677_5121379_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/03/16/vlcsnap-02848_1521176952677_5121379_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/03/16/vlcsnap-02848_1521176952677_5121379_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/03/16/vlcsnap-02848_1521176952677_5121379_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Texas&#x20;Governor&#x20;Greg&#x20;Abbott&#x20;on&#x20;March&#x20;15&#x2c;&#x20;2018" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Governor Abbott says 'mistakes' made in immigrant rhetoric</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sex-offender-wanted-for-failing-to-register-after-moving-to-fort-worth" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/0829sexoffender_1567125379438_7625870_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/0829sexoffender_1567125379438_7625870_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/0829sexoffender_1567125379438_7625870_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/0829sexoffender_1567125379438_7625870_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/0829sexoffender_1567125379438_7625870_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sex offender wanted for failing to register after moving to Fort Worth</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/heat-for-us-hurricane-prep-for-florida" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/Heat_For_Us__Hurricane_Prep_For_Florida_0_7625866_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/Heat_For_Us__Hurricane_Prep_For_Florida_0_7625866_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/Heat_For_Us__Hurricane_Prep_For_Florida_0_7625866_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/Heat_For_Us__Hurricane_Prep_For_Florida_0_7625866_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/29/Heat_For_Us__Hurricane_Prep_For_Florida_0_7625866_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Heat For Us, Hurricane Prep For Florida</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3972_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3972"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 