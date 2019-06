Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order keeping state plumbing regulations in place.

His order breathes new life into the agency responsible for licensing plumbers and investigating any claims of unlicensed work.

The Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners was set to expire as part of the Plumbing License Law on September 1 after lawmakers failed to renew it.

The governor's order extends the agency through the end of the next session, May 2021.

The board will “fulfill the demands for rebuilding after Hurricane Harvey and keeping Texas prepared and able to recover from future disasters, it is necessary to continue the Board to perform its indispensable role in protecting Texans.”

Click here to read the full executive order.