The state of Texas has deployed a search and rescue team, along with other resources to Louisiana to help with disaster relief ahead of Tropical Storm Barry.

Texas Task Force 1's Type III Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team was sent with other water rescue assets to assist.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott cited the help Texas received from Louisiana during Hurricane Harvey in his statement about sending these resources.

The State Operations Center remains at elevated level II, and crews are ready to respond here in Texas to any severe weather that may happen.

Here's a list of the resources that are on standby in Texas to respond to any severe weather event:

Department of Public Safety Resources

2 Helicopters with Hoist Capability

3 High Altitude Aircraft

Aircraft Refueling Trailer

553 Troopers with Equipped Vehicles

53 Trucks/SUVs

5 ATV-type Vehicles

55 Texas Rangers

30 SRT Operators

20 SWAT Operators

4 Armored High Water Personnel Carriers

2 Zodiac Boats

Safe Boat

2 Communication Teams

4 Command Trailers

Initial Reentry Assessment team

4 Portable Satellite Packages

6 Field Support Trailers

Inflatable Trailer

3 Commercial Generators

Portable Radio Cache

2 Cradle Points with Multiple Cell Carriers

AT&T Deployable Cell Site

13 Shallow Water Boats

9 Rescue Swimmers

State Coordinator

7 District Coordinators

Critical Information Specialist

10 Recovery/Mitigation Coordinators

7 Emergency Tracking Networks

8 Disaster District Committees

2 Mobile Satellite Radios

Drone

7 Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service Go-Kits

ATV/Polaris Ranger and Trailer

11 Trauma Bags with Assorted Medical Gear

Texas Military Department Resources

Rotary Wing MRP

2 Ground Transportation Platoons

Food Unit Leader Support Team

Intake/Vetters Support Team

Military Desk Support Team

Multiple Personnel

Texas Parks and Wildlife Resources

3 Saw Squads

3 Planning Modules

26 Game Wardens

8 Airboats

Fuel Trailer

4 SAR Boat Teams

Helicopter

Texas Task Force 1 Resources