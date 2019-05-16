< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Family calls for bodycam video in Baytown police shooting By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted May 16 2019 12:24PM CDT
Video Posted May 16 2019 12:28PM CDT
Updated May 16 2019 12:35PM CDT By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted May 16 2019 12:24PM CDT
Video Posted May 16 2019 12:28PM CDT
Updated May 16 2019 12:35PM CDT BAYTOWN, Texas - The family of the woman killed by Baytown police near Houston wants to see the officer's body camera video.

The Texas Rangers have been called in to investigate the shooting death of 44-year-old Pamela Turner.

Police said an officer tried to arrest her and she resisted. He used his Taser on her but it was not effective. She was able to grab the Taser and use it on him. After that, he opened fire.</p><p>Family members said Turner suffered from mental illness. They said officers were aware of that.</p><p>“She was a baby. Everyone who met her liked her. She just wanted to be normal,” said Antoinette Dorsey-James, Turner’s sister.</p><p>“She had no weapon. She didn’t threaten him. She didn’t assault him. She didn’t confront him. He was the aggressor. She was saying, ‘I’m just trying to go home,’” said Benjamin Crump, the family’s attorney.</p><p>The Texas Municipal Police Association issued a statement about the claim that Turner wasn’t armed.</p><p>“After she initiated a struggle by resisting the lawful arrest of the officer, he deployed his Taser. Ms. Turner then successfully wrestled his Taser away from him and began to use it against him. More Texas Stories data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/17/Santa_Fe_shooting_0_7284839_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/17/Santa_Fe_shooting_0_7284839_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/17/Santa_Fe_shooting_0_7284839_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/17/Santa_Fe_shooting_0_7284839_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The community of Santa Fe is coming together one year after the high school shooting that killed ten people." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Texas flags to be lowered to half-staff to remember Santa Fe shooting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lauren Reid, FOX 7 Austin</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 17 2019 03:06PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 17 2019 06:13PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Texas Governor Greg Abbott has ordered Texas flags in Santa Fe and at the state Capitol to be lowered to half-staff on the one year mark of the Santa Fe High School shooting. The tragic shooting happened on May 18, 2018, leaving 10 dead and 10 injured.</p><p>Governor Abbott also issued a statewide call for Texans to take part in a moment of silence at 11:00 AM on Saturday to remember all those affected by this tragedy.</p><p>Flags will be lowered in Galveston County and at the Texas State Capitol beginning on Saturday, May 18, 2019, and return to full-staff on Sunday, May 19, 2019. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/texas/ban-on-red-light-cameras-heads-to-gov-abbott-s-desk-after-being-passed-by-texas-senate" title="Ban on red light cameras heads to Gov. Abbott's desk after being passed by Texas Senate" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/12/12/454%20530%20HEAD1-RED%20LIGHT%20CAMERA_00.00.13.03_1513120894505_4666949_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/12/12/454%20530%20HEAD1-RED%20LIGHT%20CAMERA_00.00.13.03_1513120894505_4666949_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/12/12/454%20530%20HEAD1-RED%20LIGHT%20CAMERA_00.00.13.03_1513120894505_4666949_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/12/12/454%20530%20HEAD1-RED%20LIGHT%20CAMERA_00.00.13.03_1513120894505_4666949_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/12/12/454%20530%20HEAD1-RED%20LIGHT%20CAMERA_00.00.13.03_1513120894505_4666949_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Legislation that would ban red light cameras across Texas is now heading to Governor Greg Abbott's desk after being passed by the Senate.

House Bill 1631, which was proposed by North Texas Rep. Jonathan Stickland (R-Bedford), would prohibit the use of "photographic traffic signal enforcement systems."

It was passed by the Texas House earlier this month, and passed through the Senate following a 23-8 vote on Friday. (Photo by The Department of Veterans Affairs) " title="veterans_1558136409877-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>You can open your home to a senior veteran in need through a special VA program</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas/texas-flags-to-be-lowered-to-half-staff-for-anniversary-of-santa-fe-shooting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/17/GETTY%20Santa%20Fe%20HS%20shooting_1558123175107.jpg_7283396_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Residents attend a prayer vigil to remember the victims from the Santa Fe High School shooting at Walter Hall Park on May 20, 2018 in League City, Texas. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) " title="GETTY Santa Fe HS shooting_1558123175107.jpg-407693.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Texas flags to be lowered to half-staff to remember Santa Fe shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-firefighters-widow-fighting-for-better-benefits-after-his-death"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/17/P-FIREFIGHTER%20SURVIVOR%20BENEFITS_00.00.47.00_1558133091548.png_7284769_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P-FIREFIGHTER SURVIVOR BENEFITS_00.00.47.00_1558133091548.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dallas firefighter's widow fighting for better benefits after his death</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/amendment-to-house-bill-3-could-cause-north-texas-school-districts-to-lose-millions"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2015/08/24/WEB-school-classroom2_1440425124856_120081_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="school_classroom-65880-65880-65880-65880-65880.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Amendment to House Bill 3 could cause North Texas school districts to lose millions</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/you-can-open-your-home-to-a-senior-veteran-in-need-through-a-special-va-program" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/17/veterans_1558136409877_7285039_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/17/veterans_1558136409877_7285039_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/17/veterans_1558136409877_7285039_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/17/veterans_1558136409877_7285039_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/17/veterans_1558136409877_7285039_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Department&#x20;of&#x20;Veterans&#x20;Affairs&#x20;Medical&#x20;Foster&#x20;Home&#x20;program&#x20;is&#x20;a&#x20;solution&#x20;for&#x20;disabled&#x20;veterans&#x20;who&#x20;do&#x20;not&#x20;want&#x20;to&#x20;live&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;institutional&#x20;setting&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;nusring&#x20;home&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;The&#x20;Department&#x20;of&#x20;Veterans&#x20;Affairs&#x29;&#x0a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>You can open your home to a senior veteran in need through a special VA program</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas/texas-flags-to-be-lowered-to-half-staff-for-anniversary-of-santa-fe-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/17/GETTY%20Santa%20Fe%20HS%20shooting_1558123175107.jpg_7283396_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/17/GETTY%20Santa%20Fe%20HS%20shooting_1558123175107.jpg_7283396_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/17/GETTY%20Santa%20Fe%20HS%20shooting_1558123175107.jpg_7283396_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/17/GETTY%20Santa%20Fe%20HS%20shooting_1558123175107.jpg_7283396_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/17/GETTY%20Santa%20Fe%20HS%20shooting_1558123175107.jpg_7283396_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Residents&#x20;attend&#x20;a&#x20;prayer&#x20;vigil&#x20;to&#x20;remember&#x20;the&#x20;victims&#x20;from&#x20;the&#x20;Santa&#x20;Fe&#x20;High&#x20;School&#x20;shooting&#x20;at&#x20;Walter&#x20;Hall&#x20;Park&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x20;20&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;League&#x20;City&#x2c;&#x20;Texas&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Scott&#x20;Olson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;&#x0a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Texas flags to be lowered to half-staff to remember Santa Fe shooting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-sues-dallas-for-plan-to-remove-confederate-monument" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/04/24/7697TZ-CONFEDERATE%20MEMORIALS_00.00.03.01_1524588391775.png_5395128_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/04/24/7697TZ-CONFEDERATE%20MEMORIALS_00.00.03.01_1524588391775.png_5395128_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/04/24/7697TZ-CONFEDERATE%20MEMORIALS_00.00.03.01_1524588391775.png_5395128_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/04/24/7697TZ-CONFEDERATE%20MEMORIALS_00.00.03.01_1524588391775.png_5395128_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/04/24/7697TZ-CONFEDERATE%20MEMORIALS_00.00.03.01_1524588391775.png_5395128_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man sues Dallas for plan to remove Confederate monument</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-firefighters-widow-fighting-for-better-benefits-after-his-death" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/17/P-FIREFIGHTER%20SURVIVOR%20BENEFITS_00.00.47.00_1558133091548.png_7284769_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/17/P-FIREFIGHTER%20SURVIVOR%20BENEFITS_00.00.47.00_1558133091548.png_7284769_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/17/P-FIREFIGHTER%20SURVIVOR%20BENEFITS_00.00.47.00_1558133091548.png_7284769_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/17/P-FIREFIGHTER%20SURVIVOR%20BENEFITS_00.00.47.00_1558133091548.png_7284769_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/05/17/P-FIREFIGHTER%20SURVIVOR%20BENEFITS_00.00.47.00_1558133091548.png_7284769_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dallas firefighter's widow fighting for better benefits after his death</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas/ban-on-red-light-cameras-heads-to-gov-abbott-s-desk-after-being-passed-by-texas-senate" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/12/12/454%20530%20HEAD1-RED%20LIGHT%20CAMERA_00.00.13.03_1513120894505_4666949_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/12/12/454%20530%20HEAD1-RED%20LIGHT%20CAMERA_00.00.13.03_1513120894505_4666949_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/12/12/454%20530%20HEAD1-RED%20LIGHT%20CAMERA_00.00.13.03_1513120894505_4666949_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/12/12/454%20530%20HEAD1-RED%20LIGHT%20CAMERA_00.00.13.03_1513120894505_4666949_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2017/12/12/454%20530%20HEAD1-RED%20LIGHT%20CAMERA_00.00.13.03_1513120894505_4666949_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ban on red light cameras heads to Gov. News
Local
Texas
US & World
Politics
Business
Consumer
Health

Weather
7-Day Forecast
Allergies
Alerts
Closings
4 Your Safety
Share Photos

Only On FOX 4
Good Day
FOX 4 Features
Lone Star Adventures
Trackdown
Investigations
Basic Training Podcast

Sports
Cowboys
Mavericks
Rangers
Stars
FC Dallas
Colleges
High School

About Us
Contact Us
Links from On Air
Anchors and Reporters
TV Listings
Station History
FAQ
Work For Us href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/fox4features">Only On FOX 4</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/goodday">Good Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/fox4features">FOX 4 Features</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/lonestar">Lone Star Adventures</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/trackdown">Trackdown</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/investigations">Investigations</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/basictraining">Basic Training Podcast</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/cowboys">Cowboys</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/mavericks">Mavericks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/rangers">Rangers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/stars">Stars</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/sports/fcdallas">FC Dallas</a></li> <li><a Live
Video
Traffic
Contests
FOX 4 More

Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)
Terms of Service
Ad Choices
FCC Public File
EEOC Public File href="http://www.fox4news.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/kdfi-my27">FOX 4 More</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Fox4DFW"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX4"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:kdfw@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/feeds/rssFeed?obfType=RSS_FEED&siteId=200007"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox4news/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox4news"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 4 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-4-dallas-fort-worth/id376817521?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.droid.foxkdfw&hl=en_US" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 4 WAPP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-4-kdfw-wapp/id506375544?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kdfw.android.weather&hl=en_US" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 4 Fastlane</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox4-fastlane/id1137221117?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.trafficcast.trafficcarma.kdfw_prod&hl=en" 