- The family of the woman killed by Baytown police near Houston wants to see the officer’s body camera video.

The Texas Rangers have been called in to investigate the shooting death of 44-year-old Pamela Turner.

Police said an officer tried to arrest her and she resisted. He used his Taser on her but it was not effective. She was able to grab the Taser and use it on him. After that, he opened fire.

Family members said Turner suffered from mental illness. They said officers were aware of that.

“She was a baby. Everyone who met her liked her. She just wanted to be normal,” said Antoinette Dorsey-James, Turner’s sister.

“She had no weapon. She didn’t threaten him. She didn’t assault him. She didn’t confront him. He was the aggressor. She was saying, ‘I’m just trying to go home,’” said Benjamin Crump, the family’s attorney.

The Texas Municipal Police Association issued a statement about the claim that Turner wasn’t armed.

“After she initiated a struggle by resisting the lawful arrest of the officer, he deployed his Taser. Ms. Turner then successfully wrestled his Taser away from him and began to use it against him. At this point, Ms. Turner has committed a felony offense (disarming a police officer) and was now armed herself,” the organization said.

TMPA also said called the arrest “lawful and unavoidable” because Texas police officers do not have discretion when it comes to arresting people with outstanding warrants.

The Baytown Police Department continues with its internal investigation of the actions of the officer, whose identity hasn’t been released.

In addition to the body camera video, the family wants all recordings of the incident made public.