ERCOT asks Texans to conserve on Thursday and Friday ERCOT asks Texans to conserve on Thursday and Friday
Posted Sep 05 2019 07:25AM CDT
Video Posted Sep 05 2019 05:45PM CDT
Updated Sep 05 2019 06:18PM CDT id="relatedHeadlines-427463319" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>The organization that runs most of the state’s power grid is asking people to conserve energy for the next two days.</p> <p>The Energy Reliability Council of Texas expects there to be extra demand for power on Thursday and Friday. It’s asking customers and businesses to conserve especially between 2 and 7 p.m.</p> <p>"ERCOT’s job is to ensure power is available all over Texas," said ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness. "When electricity demand and heat reach levels like we expect on Thursday and Friday, we ask Texans to consider taking a few steps to help keep power flowing for all of us."</p> <p>“We're anticipating tight energy conditions this afternoon and tomorrow afternoon, primarily due to the extreme heat we're seeing across the ERCOT region, especially in the major urban load centers of Dallas, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio,” explained ERCOT spokesperson Leslie Sopko.</p> <p>ERCOT previously sent out an Energy Emergency Alert in August for the first time in five and a half years. Now less than a month later, there is a Conservation Alert for Texans to limit their electricity use.</p> <p>According to ERCOT, Texans set a new daily record for energy use in September on Tuesday.</p> <p>Energy experts say doing simple things like setting your thermostat up by a few degrees, closing blinds, turning out the lights when you're not using them and waiting until off-peak hours to use large appliances and electronics can help.</p> <p>“Not using your pool pumps, your washer, your dryer, your dishwasher through 2-7pm can make a big difference,” said Kerri Dunn, ONCOR’s senior communications advisor. “And make sure you not only turn off but unplug appliances you aren't using.”</p> <p>But energy companies are prepared in case the grid does become stressed.</p> <p>“We have several tools and procedures in place to help us maintain system reliability,” Sopko said. “And if we need to go into our emergency procedures, basically what that does is it allows us to take advantage of additional resources that are only available to us when we're in emergency conditions.”</p> <p>They're hoping with everyone's help that it doesn't come to that.</p> <p>“If everyone can just work together and do their little bit for a few hours just 2-7pm, the small steps all working together can make a big difference in making sure we have more than enough energy supply than we need,” Dunn said.</p> <p>Some conservation suggestions include turning up the thermostat in the evenings and when no one is home, limiting the use of large appliances like a washer and dryer, using a slow cooker instead of an oven, closing the drapes and blinds in the afternoons and setting pool pumps to run in the morning or overnight.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var More Texas Stories data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/V_MOLLY%20MATHESON%20LAW%20SIGNED%209P_00.00.05.16_1567893375243.png_7644916_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/V_MOLLY%20MATHESON%20LAW%20SIGNED%209P_00.00.05.16_1567893375243.png_7644916_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/V_MOLLY%20MATHESON%20LAW%20SIGNED%209P_00.00.05.16_1567893375243.png_7644916_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/V_MOLLY%20MATHESON%20LAW%20SIGNED%209P_00.00.05.16_1567893375243.png_7644916_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/V_MOLLY%20MATHESON%20LAW%20SIGNED%209P_00.00.05.16_1567893375243.png_7644916_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Molly Jane's Law creates statewide database to track repeat sex offenders in Texas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 07 2019 05:00PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 07 2019 09:12PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill into law that would create a statewide database for tracking repeat sex offenders.</p><p>A signing ceremony was held Friday. The bill took effect earlier this month.</p><p>The act known as "Molly Jane's Law" is named for Tarrant County college student Molly Matheson.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/texas/texas-lt-gov-dan-patrick-pushes-for-expanded-background-checks-on-gun-purchases" title="Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick pushes for expanded background checks on gun purchases" data-articleId="427735994" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Lt__Gov__Patrick_pushes_expanded_backgro_0_7644382_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Lt__Gov__Patrick_pushes_expanded_backgro_0_7644382_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Lt__Gov__Patrick_pushes_expanded_backgro_0_7644382_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Lt__Gov__Patrick_pushes_expanded_backgro_0_7644382_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/06/Lt__Gov__Patrick_pushes_expanded_backgro_0_7644382_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick took a surprisingly defiant position against one of his major supporters on Friday -- the NRA." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick pushes for expanded background checks on gun purchases</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 06 2019 05:32PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 06 2019 09:26PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick took a surprisingly defiant position against one of his major supporters on Friday -- the NRA.</p><p>Patrick, an avid gun rights support, told Fox News on Friday that the NRA is wrong not to address the issue of stranger-to-stranger gun sales. Patrick wants to extend mandatory background checks to those types of private transactions.</p><p>Investigators believe the Odessa mass shooter bypassed a background check through a private purchase from someone who illegally built and sold the rifle out of Lubbock.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/texas/gov-abbott-issues-executive-orders-in-response-to-el-paso-odessa-shootings" title="Gov. Abbott issues executive orders in response to El Paso & Odessa shootings" data-articleId="427539134" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/14/Greg%20Abbott_1565814545538.jpg_7592808_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/14/Greg%20Abbott_1565814545538.jpg_7592808_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/14/Greg%20Abbott_1565814545538.jpg_7592808_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/14/Greg%20Abbott_1565814545538.jpg_7592808_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/14/Greg%20Abbott_1565814545538.jpg_7592808_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gov. Abbott issues executive orders in response to El Paso & Odessa shootings</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 12:30PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 02:46PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Governor Greg Abbott has issued eight executive orders in response to the mass shootings in El Paso and Odessa.</p><p>Gov. Abbott says in a press release that the orders have been issued to help prevent further mass shootings by enhancing reporting requirements and making sure that law enforcement and the public have what they need to provide and respond to Suspicious Activity Reports.</p><p>The executive orders are as follows:</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-father-fighting-for-his-life-in-icu-after-being-shot-while-taking-out-the-trash-with-his-wife" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/Dallas_father_fighting_for_his_life_in_I_0_7645100_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/Dallas_father_fighting_for_his_life_in_I_0_7645100_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/Dallas_father_fighting_for_his_life_in_I_0_7645100_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/Dallas_father_fighting_for_his_life_in_I_0_7645100_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/Dallas_father_fighting_for_his_life_in_I_0_7645100_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Dallas father fighting for his life in ICU after being shot while taking out the trash with his wife</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-investigating-cause-of-death-for-woman-found-dead-in-fort-worth" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/10/05/fort%20worth%20police%20generic_1475715262591_2134933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/10/05/fort%20worth%20police%20generic_1475715262591_2134933_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/10/05/fort%20worth%20police%20generic_1475715262591_2134933_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/10/05/fort%20worth%20police%20generic_1475715262591_2134933_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/10/05/fort%20worth%20police%20generic_1475715262591_2134933_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police investigating cause of death for woman found dead in Fort Worth</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/memorial-stair-climb-held-in-dallas-to-remember-911-first-responders" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/Memorial_Stair_Climb_remembers_9_11_resp_0_7645242_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/Memorial_Stair_Climb_remembers_9_11_resp_0_7645242_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/Memorial_Stair_Climb_remembers_9_11_resp_0_7645242_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/Memorial_Stair_Climb_remembers_9_11_resp_0_7645242_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/Memorial_Stair_Climb_remembers_9_11_resp_0_7645242_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Memorial Stair Climb held in Dallas to remember 9/11 first responders</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/heat-hangs-on-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/Heat_Hangs_On__0_7645015_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/Heat_Hangs_On__0_7645015_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/Heat_Hangs_On__0_7645015_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/Heat_Hangs_On__0_7645015_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/Heat_Hangs_On__0_7645015_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Heat Hangs On!</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/molly-jane-s-law-creates-statewide-database-to-track-repeat-sex-offenders-in-texas" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/V_MOLLY%20MATHESON%20LAW%20SIGNED%209P_00.00.05.16_1567893375243.png_7644916_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/V_MOLLY%20MATHESON%20LAW%20SIGNED%209P_00.00.05.16_1567893375243.png_7644916_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/V_MOLLY%20MATHESON%20LAW%20SIGNED%209P_00.00.05.16_1567893375243.png_7644916_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/V_MOLLY%20MATHESON%20LAW%20SIGNED%209P_00.00.05.16_1567893375243.png_7644916_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/09/07/V_MOLLY%20MATHESON%20LAW%20SIGNED%209P_00.00.05.16_1567893375243.png_7644916_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Molly Jane's Law creates statewide database to track repeat sex offenders in Texas</h3> </a> 