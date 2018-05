Montgomery County deputies helped a Walden resident rescue a deer from Lake Conroe on Sunday morning.

Video shared on Facebook by the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable shows a man swimming in the lake carrying the deer to land. He hands it off to deputies with the lake division, who returned it to the wild.

According to the Constable's Office, the deer was against the bulkhead and had been swimming when his rescuers found him.