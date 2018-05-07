Company recalls nearly 25 tons of smoked sausage items

YOAKUM, Texas (AP) -- A Texas company has recalled nearly 25 tons of smoked sausage products due to possible contamination with plastic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the recall by Eddy Packing Co. of Yoakum.

A USDA statement Friday says the recall involves smoked sausage products ranging from 2 1/2 pounds to 30 pounds that were processed April 5 with packing dates of April 5-6.

The following products are subject to recall:

2.5-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing “Eddy FULLY COOKED PREMIUM SMOKED SAUSAGE” with sell-by date 6/29/2018, case code PU1642 and lot code 8095.

2.5-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing “Eddy FULLY COOKED PREMIUM SMOKED SAUSAGE” with sell-by date 6/30/2018, case code PU1663 and lot code 8096.

12-oz. vacuum-packed packages containing “DICKEY’S BARBEQUE PIT ORIGINAL SMOKED FRESH POLISH SAUSAGE MADE WITH PORK AND BEEF” with sell-by date 6/10/2018, case code PU1656 and lot code 8096.

40-oz. vacuum-packed packages containing “LOWE’S ORIGINAL RECIPE NATURALLY HARDWOOD SMOKED SAUSAGE MADE WITH PORK AND BEEF” with sell-by date 6/29/2018, case code PU1644 and lot code 8095.

10-lb. cases containing “Eddy SMOKED SAUSAGE MADE WITH PORK AND BEEF” with sell-by date 4/6/2019, case code PU1658 and lot code 8096.

30-lb. cases containing “CARL’S PORK AND BEEF SMOKED SAUSAGE” with sell-by date 4/6/2019, case code PU1660 and lot code 8096.

10-lb. cases containing “Eddy SOUTHERN STYLE PORK AND BEEF SMOKED SAUSAGE” with sell-by date 4/6/2019, case code PU1659 and lot code 8096.

20-lb cases with four 5-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing “DICKEY CHEESE/JALAPENO PORK AND BEEF SAUSAGE RING” with sell-by date 4/6/2019, case code PU1655 and lot code 8096.

The products have "EST. 4800" inside the USDA mark and were shipped to California, Georgia, Illinois, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

The problem was discovered when Eddy Packing Co. received complaints from a restaurant about white, hard plastic found in some sausage during slicing. No one has reported getting sick or hurt.

The recalled products should be discarded or returned to the store.