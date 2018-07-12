Beto O'Rourke raises $10.4 million in second quarter, doubling Ted Cruz's numbers

Democratic U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke said Wednesday he raised more than $10.4 million over the past three months, taking his fundraising prowess to new heights in a bid to upset incumbent U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in November.

O’Rourke’s second quarter numbers are more than double Cruz’s, who raised $4.6 million during the same time period. The Democratic candidate now has more than $14 million in campaign cash on hand, more than Cruz’s approximate $10.4 million.

"You have made something absolutely extraordinary happen in Texas," said O'Rourke during a Facebook Live event with supporters on Wednesday evening. "Extraordinary because we can’t find many other Senate races that have raised this kind of money in a three-month period. We can’t find one in Texas — maybe ever — that has done this, and to do it in this way, through small-dollar contributions — that's what democracy looks like."

O'Rourke's campaign has shunned donations from outside groups but still racked up impressive fundraising totals. O'Rourke said Wednesday that his donations through June 30 came from nearly 216,000 contributors. The most recent analysis showed about 70 percent of O'Rourke's donations came from Texas donors.

O’Rourke has outraised Cruz every quarter except one since launching a bid for the U.S. Senate in March 2017.

O'Rourke's campaign has garnered national attention, but he remains an underdog against Cruz. The most recent polls show Cruz with a 9 to 10 point lead. A Democratic candidate hasn't won a statewide race in Texas in more than two decades.

Election Day is November 6.