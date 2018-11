FOX 4 friend Mark Fox shared this photo of snow out in Amarillo. FOX 4 friend Mark Fox shared this photo of snow out in Amarillo.

- It's snowing in the Texas Panhandle and there is more to come.

Meteorologists predict the area around the Amarillo area could get up to 8 inches of snow on Monday.

It started falling Sunday night and continued into the morning.

The temperatures there will remain below freezing, creating hazardous driving conditions.

Snow is also falling in Oklahoma and New Mexico. So, anyone planning to hit the road should be cautious.