Flood traps workers in bakery; they bake goods for Harvey victims

- Workers at a bakery in southeast Houston were trapped inside for two days due to Hurricane Harvey.

They spent the time baking bread to give to victims of the devastating storm.

The bakers from El Bolillo Bakery's Wayside Drive location worked through the day and night making bread and pan dulce, a Mexican sweet bread, after they realized they couldn't leave the store due to flooding.

In a Facebook post the bakery said, "Hurricane Harvey pan dulce we are going to take to those in need. Bakers were stuck inside for two days!"

The bakery has been keeping their Facebook page updated with information on which locations are open.

In another post, they said workers have been baking for 24 hours straight to help people get bread and they have been bringing bread to shelters as well.

