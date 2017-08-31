Whataburger donates nearly $2 million to Harvey relief efforts

Whataburger will donate nearly $2 million to various Harvey relief efforts.

The iconic Texas fast food chain said it will give $1 million to the Whataburger Family Foundation, $500,000 to local food banks in hard hit areas and $150,000 to the Red Cross.

The Whataburger Family Foundation helps employees in need or who have a sudden financial issue. Whataburger said the foundation will assist workers in affected areas with items like clothing, food and medical bills.

“To all our Family Members and neighbors who were impacted by this storm’s devastation, we stand with you. The path to recovering and rebuilding is long, but we’re here for you and we’ll get through this together,” said Whataburger Chairman Tom Dobson.