Houston neighbors form human chain to help woman in labor

Neighbors banded together to help a woman in labor trapped in Houston floodwaters.

Video posted by Molly Akers on Facebook shows people in the expecting mother’s apartment complex forming a human chain. She says they gathered to help after an email was sent to the complex.

Once the fire department arrived, the woman’s neighbors came out to get her and her husband to safety in a fire truck.

Both mom and dad made it to the hospital just in time for baby Adrielle to be born.

The baby was placed in intensive care but is expected to be okay.