Little boy thanks Philadelphia crews helping with Harvey relief

- A little boy in Spring, Texas made sure the Philadelphia Fire Department knew how much he appreciated their help after they drove down to help with Harvey relief.

A Pennsylvania task force arrived in Texas on Monday, and was assigned to work in the Northwest suburbs of Houston helping those in the area.

Tuesday, they made a stop in Spring, Texas where they met a grateful little boy.

They shared photos of the boy, who had drawn a card for the task force thanking them for helping their community after Hurricane Harvey.

The boy’s mother sent photos of the boy and the card to the Philadelphia Fire Department, who shared them on Twitter.