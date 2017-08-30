Three volunteers swept by current; two still missing

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted: Aug 30 2017 09:41AM CDT

Updated: Aug 30 2017 02:58PM CDT

CYPRESS STATION, Texas (FOX 26) - Volunteers are risking their lives to rescue people stranded in floodwaters.

One group of volunteers was in the Cypress Station area when they were swept away by a current.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted on Wednesday morning that the three volunteers were trying to cross Cypress Creek at North Freeway and Cypress Station by boat when they crashed.

Their boat capsized and the floodwaters dragged them under the bridge and downstream.

The Texas Department of Public Safety was able to locate one of the volunteers clinging to a tree.

A Harris County Sheriff's Office rescue boat has been launched to find the remaining two volunteers, who remained unaccounted for at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

