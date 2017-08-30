Uber Texas offering free rides to and from shelters

- In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Uber announced Tuesday efforts to help those affected get what they need.

The ride-sharing service is donating $300,000 worth of rides, foods and relief as their teams work with local officials to determine how Uber can be most helpful, according to the company’s blog.

Uber is providing free rides to or from shelters in several cities. When you request your ride, you don’t need to do any special action - it will be automatically applied when you request uberX. Rides are free up to $50 each.

Here’s a list of Hurricane Harvey shelters:



Austin

Delco Center, 4601 Pecan Brook Drive, Austin, TX 78724

LBJ High School, 7309 Lazy Creek Drive, Austin, TX 78724



Houston

"We are not currently operating in Houston due to danger from flooded roads. We will be donating rides to and from the George R. Brown Convention Center shelter and other Houston area shelters as soon as we are able to safely resume operations."

San Antonio Area

Abraham Kazen Middle School, 1520 Gillette Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78224

San Antonio Reception Center, 201 Gembler Road, San Antonio, TX 78219

San Antonio Shelter County, 1734 Centennial Blvd., San Antonio, TX 78211

Churchill Middle School, 1275 N Business 35, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Tony Burger Activity Center, 3200 Jones Road, Austin, TX 78745

Dallas

Dallas Convention Center, 650 S Griffin St, Dallas, TX 75202

Walnut Hill Recreation Center, 10011 Midway Road, Dallas, TX 75229

Samuell Grand Recreation Center, 6200 E Grand Avenue, Dallas, TX 75223



If you need a ride to or from a shelter not on this list, you can let Uber know here.