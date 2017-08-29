Bass Pro provides boats for Harvey rescue efforts

Bass Pro Shops is providing more than 80 boats to support rescue and relief operations in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Rescue crews are relying on boats to navigate the city of Houston and other areas in southeastern Texas experiencing massive flooding. Officials say more than 3,000 people have been rescued, and local agencies have asked residents who own boats to assist the rescue effort.

The fishing and outdoors retailer said it will send the Tracker boats to government agencies and rescue organizations. Bass Pro is also donating $40,000 in supplies, including protein-rich foods like beef jerky and peanuts for those in the field. The truckloads of supplies will support the American Red Cross and Convoy of Hope, a group based in Bass Pro’s hometown of Springfield, Missouri.

