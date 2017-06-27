Amber Alert issued for boy from Galena Park

- An Amber Alert has been issued for 22-month-old Jesus Ludena from Galena Park, Texas. He was last seen on June 27 at 11 a.m.

Authorities are searching for suspect Alejandro Ludena, 25, who may be traveling in a Brown 2008 Honda Civic with TX plates HBF2149.

Jesus is described as a Hispanic male, 2 feet tall, 30 lbs, brown eyes, black hair. Alejandro is described as 5'7", 150 lbs, brown eyes, black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Galena Park PD at 713-675-3471.