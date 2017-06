Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents seized 65 pounds of cocaine at a South Texas checkpoint on Sunday.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol a K-9 unit alerted officers to a grey pickup truck, where the cocaine was found under secondary inspection at the Falfurrias checkpoint, near McAllen.

The cocaine is believed to be worth $2.1 million.

Both the vehicle and the drugs were seized. The male driver was arrested.