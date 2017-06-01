Man sought in baby on motorcycle case

Two witnesses have told Liberty County Sheriff's Office investigators that Anthony Braddick Welsh was riding a motorcycle with his infant son on the fuel tank while Welsh was riding on a public highway in the Tarkington area.

Braddick was taken into custody on Tuesday night for an unrelated open warrant issued by Deer Park police, but posted bond.

LCSO Cpl. James Hobson obtained an arrest warrant of arrest for Welsh from the Liberty County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Judge Stephen Hebert for the offense of abandoning or endangering a child, a felony offense.

The photo of Braddick with the child on the motorcycle was posted on social media and attracted plenty of attention. The man who uploaded the image says it was taken at an Exxon station near Tarkington High School in Liberty County.

Anyone with information in this case in encouraged to contact LCSO by phone at 936-336-4505.