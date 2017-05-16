Abbott honors fallen officers at memorial service

- Gov. Greg Abbott was part of a memorial service for fallen peace officers at the Texas Department of Public Safety headquarters in Austin.

Tuesday’s ceremony began with bagpipes and the honor guard. The governor talked about the importance of honoring those who served selflessly, putting their lives on the line.

“We honor the memory of all law enforcement officers who have fallen in the long and proud history of the Texas Department of Public Safety. These up here are the pictures of the legacy of those who served and have made Texas a better, stronger and safer state,” Abott said.

Portraits of the fallen DPS officers were put on display as part of the tribute.

“Their names, their lives, their stories, their work, their efforts will never be forgotten,” Abbott said.