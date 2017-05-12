House fire kills three children in Conroe area Texas House fire kills three children in Conroe area Officials say that three children were killed after a fire engulfed their Conroe-area home. At least six people were injured in the fire that authorities say started at around 4 a.m. Friday.

Fire officials say that a grandfather, grandmother, a son and 10-year-old boy were taken to the hospital after the fire tore through their home on Johnson Road near Tamina Road early on Friday morning.

Two boys and a girl were killed, according to the Montgomery County (Texas) Fire Marshal. Fire officials said the children were trapped inside one of the homes when it was engulfed in flames. Neighbors revealed that the homeowner was Pastor Bobby Johnson, a beloved minister in the community.