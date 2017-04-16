Diver dies from injuries suffered during search for missing Ft. Hood driver

Fort Hood officials say that a diver who was working with local search teams to locate a driver that went missing on April 11 has died from injuries suffered during the search.

READ MORE: http://www.fox7austin.com//news/local-news/248093029-story

The diver, who has not been identified, was a volunteer with the Morgan's Point Resort Dive Team.

At about 6:30 p.m. on April 15, additional assistance was requested for a diver in distress in House Creek where teams were still searching for an individual missing since April 11. The diver was taken to an area hospital where he died from the injuries he suffered.

"We extend our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the diver's family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time," said Lt. Gen. Paul E. Funk II, commanding general of III Corps and Fort Hood, said in a news release.

"We are grateful to everyone who has participated in this operation over the past 6 days, especially our local and regional partners assisting in the search." said Funk.

No further details are being released as investigations continue.