Manhunt underway in Texas for suspect accused of striking 3 officers with car

LUBBOCK, Texas – Law enforcement in Lubbock is actively searching for a suspect accused of injuring three officers responding to a domestic disturbance.

Police say Carlos Martinez, 32, refused to cooperate with officers at the scene in the 3200 block of 62nd Street, near Leftwich Park. The officers were reportedly hit by the suspect's vehicle as he attempted to flee. Multiple shots were fired by police as the suspect drove away, police said.

One officer was taken by ambulance in serious condition. The two others suffered moderate and minor injuries.

Martinez was served an eviction notice Wednesday, according to police. LPD reports he was in the process of moving out when he got into an argument with apartment staff.

