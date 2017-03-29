Multiple dead after bus crash near Garner State Park

Multiple people were killed Wednesday afternoon in a head-on crash on Highway 83 near Garner State Park. The crash happened around 12:20 p.m. on U.S. 83 about 75 miles west of San Antonio.

Sgt. Conrad Hein of the Texas Department of Public Safety reports the van was carrying 14 people when it collided with the truck, which only had the driver inside. Hein did not know the exact number of deaths.

According to officials, the crash occurred on Highway 83 near Majors crossing. The Uvalde Fire Marshal, Juan Hernandez, said multiple first-responding agencies were at the scene. Sky 12 video from KSAT shows a head-on collision between a truck and a van. It's unclear which vehicles the deceased were in.

Video shows damage spread over at least 30 feet and two hearses on scene.

The highway is closed between Garner State Park and Texas 127 in Concan.

The van was reportedly carrying seniors from the First Baptist Church in New Braunfels. The church said all events were canceled for the evening in a Facebook post, but the sanctuary will be open for prayer and support.

This a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.