Video shows child care center worker slamming down 4-year-old girl [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Gregory Diglin Texas Video shows child care center worker slamming down 4-year-old girl Montgomery County Precinct 3 deputy constables have taken a child care center worker into custody after video showed him grabbing a 4-year-old girl by the arm, slamming her to the ground and trying to clean up her blood.

- Montgomery County Precinct 3 deputy constables have taken a child care center worker into custody after video showed him grabbing a 4-year-old girl by the arm, slamming her to the ground and trying to clean up her blood.

Gregory Diglin is charged with injury to a child, a felony offense. A parent reported to the Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable's Office that his or her daughter had sustained physical injuries during an incident with Diglin inside the Children's Lighthouse Learning Centers building on Waterbend Cove Drive in the Spring area.

The Pct. 3 Computer Crimes Unit recovered the video that showed Diglin with the girl which shows her screaming in pain after her face hits the floor.

Diglin was taken into custody at his home and is currently in the Montgomery County Jail with a $250,000 bond.

Medical personnel have evaluated the child and she is expected to recover, but they will determine if she may be left with long-term dental trauma.

Anyone with additional information on this case or regarding other potential victims are encouraged to contact Pct. 3 Investigator Epperson by phone at 281-364-4211.

A spokesperson for Children's Lighthouse Learning Centers of Spring Harmony released the following statement on Friday evening: