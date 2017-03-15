Texas father who forced daughter into prostitution is sentenced

A Houston-area man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday for forcing his daughter into prostitution.

The man was sentenced in Harris County after pleading guilty to aggravated compelling of prostitution. He was arrested in June 2015 following an undercover investigation by the Houston Police Department’s Vice Division and the FBI, part of Houston’s Child Exploitation Task Force.

“It’s believing in her (the daughter), and then building a case with evidence that supports her story, if it does,” said JoAnne Musick, chief of Harris County District Attorney’s Office of Sex Crimes Division.

Fox News will not identify the man to protect the identity of his daughter, a victim of a sex crime.

