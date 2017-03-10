Prosecutors in Ken Paxton's fraud trail want payment

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Mar 10 2017 10:14AM CST

Updated:Mar 10 2017 10:14AM CST

McKINNEY, Texas - Special prosecutors in the criminal case against State Attorney General Ken Paxton want the trial delayed until they get paid.

They were hired when the Collin County district attorney, a friend of Paxton, recused himself from the case. But now they say they’re owed more than $250,000.

They are battling both Collin County Commissioners and a taxpayer lawsuit over their legal bills.

Jury selection was supposed to begin next month in McKinney. Paxton is accused of urging people to invest in a company without revealing his own role in it. 


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories