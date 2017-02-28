Two officers shot in southwest Houston

Two officers were shot and have been taken to Ben Taub Hospital and Memorial Hermann Hospital - Texas Medical Center, the Houston Police Department has confirmed.

HPD Chief Art Acevedo says one suspect is still outstanding and should be considered armed and dangerous. The suspect is described as a man wearing dark clothing and a blue bandana.

A shelter-in-place order for the following boundaries was lifted before 3:40 p.m. Tuesday:

south of Bellfort Avenue

west of Gessner Drive

north of West Airport Boulevard

east of Beltway 8/Sam Houston Tollway

Officers approached a home after a reported burglary, sources tell FOX 26 News reporter Isiah Carey. Mayor Sylvester Turner says the suspects were still in the area when officers arrived and shooting broke out. Two officers were shot. One of the officers was shot multiple times and suffered a shot to his spine. One of the suspects is dead.

Officer Jose Munoz, who has served with HPD for ten years, was taken to Ben Taub Hospital and is in stable condition with a foot injury that is not life-threatening. Officer Ronny Cortez, who has served with HPD for 24 years, was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital - Texas Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.

As a result of the search for the suspect, the following schools were locked down until around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday:

Valley West Elementary

Gross Elementary

Welch Middle School

The Houston Community College Brays Oaks Campus was also locked down as a precaution and later closed for the day, but is expected to open on Wednesday morning and resume its normal hours of operation..